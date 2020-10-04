Sports briefs: Garcia wins with final-hole birdie

GOLF
Garcia wins with final-hole birdie
Sergio Garcia delivered two key shots on the back nine, the last one an 8-iron to 30 inches on the final hole for birdie and a one-shot victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Garcia closed with a 5-under 67 and won for the 10th consecutive year worldwide, and the first time on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Masters.
Peter Malnati, whose lone PGA Tour victory came at this tournament five years ago, closed with a career-best 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if it would hold up.
Garcia, 40, was two shots behind when he hit 5-wood on the par-5 14th that narrowly cleared a bunker, hitting in the top collar, onto the fringe and rolling out to just inside 4 feet for eagle to tie for the lead.
He had to save par from a bunker with a 5-foot putt on the 15th after a poor tee shot, and then he delivered the winner with a big tee shot on the 18th and an 8-iron from 171 yards. Garcia immediately began walking after the shot, and it dropped down next to the hole and settled right behind it.
One week after falling out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2011, Garcia won for the 11th time on the PGA Tour and the 31st time worldwide. He finished at 19-under 269.
J.T. Poston was one shot behind when he missed the 16th fairway to the right, went into a bunker and failed to save par. He finished with two pars for a 70 to finish alone in third.
Reid takes LPGA title by two shots
Mel Reid of England seized control with a run of birdies around the turn and finished strongly for a 4-under 67 and a two-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour title in Galloway, N.J.
Reid’s only mistake on the back nine was a bogey on the par-3 17th, which cut her four-shot lead in half when Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song each made birdie.
From the right rough on the par-5 closing hole, Reid lashed a 6-iron knowing that short of the green would be fine with a two-shot lead and the other two players also in the rough. The ball came out hot and ran onto the edge of the green, effectively assuring victory.
Kupcho closed with two birdies for a 68 to finish alone in second. Song closed with a 69 and finished third.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hokies back in rankings at No. 19
Virginia Tech (2-0) climbed back into The Associated Press rankings at No. 19 after beating Duke 38-31 on Saturday.
Oklahoma dropped out of the poll for the first time since September 2016. There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of their coronavirus pandemic-delayed season. Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday and didn't practice Sunday.
- confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday and didn’t practice Sunday.
NHL
Kings acquire Määttä from Blackhawks
The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison.
Määttä, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games for Chicago before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games.
The Dallas Stars began their offseason activity after losing in the Stanley Cup Final by bringing back a reliable defender. Dallas re-signed veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera to a $3 million, two-year contract.
- to a $3 million, two-year contract.
WNBA
Seattle on verge of league title
Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Seattle moved within a victory of a WNBA championship, beating the Las Vegas Aces 104-91 on Sunday in Bradenton, Fla.
The Storm will try to win their fourth title with a victory in Game 3 on Tuesday night. They won championships in 2004, 2010 and 2018.
Sue Bird registered 10 assists and 16 points. Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark added 21 points each.
AUTO RACING
Kalitta claims Top Fuel victory
Doug Kalitta won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill, to move within two points of Top Fuel leader Steve Torrence.
Kalitta won for the fourth time at the St. Louis-area track, beating Torrence in the final round. Kalita has two wins this year and 49 overall.
Tommy Johnson won in Funny Car, edging Matt Hagan for his second win of the year and 21st overall.
The Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle racers were unable to finish because of cold temperatures and wind direction.
ELSEWHERE
Eliud Kipchoge's four-year winning run at the London Marathon ended Sunday as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain to become the new champion. There was no upset in the women's race with world record holder Brigid Kosgei winning her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion, who was eventually edged for second by Sara Hall of the United States. Kipchoge, the Kenyan who has had not lost a marathon in seven years, dropped off the pace around the 22-mile mark. The 35-year-old world record holder finished eighth. Kitata of Ethiopia claimed victory in two hours, five minutes and 41 seconds, edging Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya at the line. Kosgei crossed the line in 2 hours 18 minutes, 58 seconds — almost five minutes outside her world record set in Chicago last year.
- of Kenya at the line. Kosgei crossed the line in 2 hours 18 minutes, 58 seconds — almost five minutes outside her world record set in Chicago last year.
- Washington Nationals pitching coach
Paul Menhart
- will not be brought back next season after working in the organization for 15 years.
