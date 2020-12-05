Sports briefs: Grillo clings to one-shot lead in Mexico

GOLF
Grillo clings to one-shot lead in Mexico
Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes Saturday for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied four of the last five holes at El Camaleon Golf Club for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead.
After two days of rain, the course was soft and susceptible to low scores and quick movements, and there were plenty of both. Players were allowed to clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.
Adam Long ran off seven birdies on his opening nine holes before he slowed and had to settle for a 63. Justin Thomas, who started on the back nine, played bogey-free for a 62 to get back in the mix. He was four shots behind.
Tony Finau also got in on the action, but only briefly. Finau made a hole-in-one on the 103-yard fourth hole with a gap wedge. He followed with three more birdies on the front nine and got within one shot of Grillo at one point.
But he was wild with the driver, and it finally caught up with him. Finau bogeyed the 11th and 12th, and he failed to make birdie on the par-5 13th with an iron for his second shot. He had no birdies on the back nine, dropped another shot on the 18th and wound up with a 69, leaving him five shots behind.
Grillo was at 16-under 197.
Three share lead in LPGA tourney
Yealimi Noh closed with a double bogey Saturday in the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas, dropping the 19-year-old American into a tie with major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu with a round left.
Two strokes ahead after a birdie on the par-5 17th, Noh took two shots to get out of the right fairway bunker on the par-4 18th and missed a 3-foot bogey putt. She settled for a par 71 and a share of the lead with the South Korean stars at 4-under 209.
Ryu birdied five of the first eight holes in a bogey-free 65, the best round of the event that started Thursday in freezing temperatures. Preparing for the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston, she’s playing her first U.S. event on the LPGA Tour since the season-ending tournament last year. Parkshot a 69.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko (70) was a stroke back with Jessica Korda (72), Charley Hull (68), Kristen Gillman (66), Nasa Hataoka (69), Angela Stanford (70) and Pornanong Phatlum (71).
AUTO RACING
Bottas takes pole in Bahrain
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took the pole position ahead of temporary teammate George Russell for the Sakhir (Bahrain) Grand Prix.
It was the 16th pole of Bottas’ career and he placed just .026 seconds ahead of Russell, driving in a Mercedes for the first time in the absence of world champion Lewis Hamilton, and .056 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Bottas has five poles this season and goes for his third win of the campaign.
But he was pushed hard by the highly rated Russell, who made the transition from Williams seamlessly.
Charles Leclerc, who led F1 with seven poles last season, qualified in fourth place.
NBA
League may tie big penalties to virus breaches
NBA teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks, the league told its franchises Saturday.
The league also said that it and the National Basketball Players Association will discuss players, coaches and other staff “being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine” when it becomes available, strongly urged teams to encourage players and personnel to get flu shots, and said that effective immediately Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel — which basically means players, coaches and some essential staff — must avoid bars, lounges, clubs even if food is served, most live entertainment or gaming venues, public gyms, spas and pool areas.
Also off-limits: indoor gatherings of 15 or more people. Those rules apply both when teams are at home and when they are on the road, the NBA said. Preseason games start Friday and the regular season begins Dec. 22.
ELSEWHERE
- Former world champion
Marina Arzamasova
- of Belarus received a four-year ban for doping after her defense that she had taken contaminated over-the-counter supplements was rejected. Arzamasova, 32, who won the 800 meters at the 2015 world track and field championships in Beijing, had been provisionally suspended after testing positive in 2019. The four-year ban dates to the initial suspension and ends on July 28, 2023, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said in its decision.
- New York Yankees third baseman
Gio Urshela
- had surgery Friday to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, and New York said his expected recovery time is three months. Urshela is likely to miss about half of spring training, which starts in mid-February, and will have just a few weeks to get into shape ahead of the opener against Toronto on April 1.
- Former NFL player
Vontaze Burfict
- , a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for an on-field infraction, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas, according to court records. Online records for Las Vegas Justice Court said Burfict was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. The records did not list a defense attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf about the allegation. Burfict, 30, was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
- Forward
Sebastian Soto
- was added to the U.S. men’s soccer team roster for Wednesday’s exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The 20-year-old forward from San Diego is on loan from Norwich in England’s second tier to Telstar in the Netherlands’ second tier. He has six goals in nine matches this season in the Dutch Eerste Divisie and scored twice in his U.S. debut, both on headers in a 6-2 exhibition win over Panama on Nov. 16 Wiener Neustadt, Austria, that he entered in the 77th minute.
— From wire reports