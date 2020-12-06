Sports briefs: Hall of Famer Dennis Ralston dies at 78

TENNIS
Hall of Famer Dennis Ralston dies at 78
Dennis Ralston, a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion who was one of the initial players signed to the professional World Championship Tennis tour in the 1960s and a member of the sport’s Hall of Fame, died Sunday. He was 78.
He died of cancer in Austin, Texas, according to Darin Pleasant, director of tennis at Grey Rock Tennis Club, who spoke to Mr. Ralston’s wife, Linda.
As a singles player, Mr. Ralston lost to Spain’s Manuel Santana in three sets in the 1966 Wimbledon final. He reached the semifinals at the 1960 U.S. national championships and the 1970 Australian Open. He was considered the highest-ranked American player for three years in the 1960s, long before the sport’s computerized rankings system began.
But Mr. Ralston found his greatest success in doubles. He paired with Rafael Osuna of Mexico to win Wimbledon in 1960 as a 17-year-old. He and fellow American Chuck McKinley won titles at the U.S. national championships in 1961, 1963 and 1964. Mr. Ralston teamed with American Clark Graebner to win the 1966 French championships on clay.
Mr. Ralston was one of the so-called Handsome Eight who signed on with the WCT tour in 1967, along with John Newcombe, Tony Roche, Cliff Drysdale, Earl Buchholtz, Niki Pilic, Roger Taylor and Pierre Barthes. The circuit began the following year and lasted until the emergence of the current ATP Tour in 1990.
Mr. Ralston had a career singles record of 576-251 and won 41 titles. His career mark in doubles was 125-87. He retired in 1977 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame 10 years later.
GOLF
Hovland wins PGA title in Mexico by one
Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot win in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, his second PGA Tour victory this year.
It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For Hovland, 23, it’s old hat. He made a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win the Puerto Rico Open in February.
Aaron Wise closed with a 63 and did everything right over the last two holes except make the birdie putts. Tied for the lead, he missed birdie putts from 12 feet on each of the last two holes.
Hovland finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 15 in the world. Adam Long (67) and Tom Hoge (69) tied for third at 267.
Stanford wins home LPGA Tour event
Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic iat The Colony, Texas.
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277.
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week in Houston.
Peter Alliss
- , who became the “Voice of Golf” on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe’s best golfer for two seasons, has died. He was 89. Mr. Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide in a professional career that ended in 1974 and was the Vardon Trophy winner — for the leading player on the British PGA, the forerunner to the European Tour — in 1964 and 1966. He played for Britain and Ireland in his first Ryder Cup in 1953 and then in every match from 1957 to 1969, and represented England 10 times in golf’s World Cup. Mr. Alliss became of member of golf’s Hall of Fame in 2012.
AUTO RACING
Perez claims first F1 win after 190 races
Sergio Perez, 30, waited 190 races to finally stand on the podium as a Formula 1 winner and end a 50-year wait of its own for Mexico.
Perez’s win in the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain was the first by a Mexican since Pedro Rodriguez won the Belgian GP in June 1970. He died one year later, at age 31, in a sports car race.
The Racing Point driver finished 10.5 seconds ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon and 11.9 clear of teammate Lance Stroll. Perez does not have an F1 seat next year.
SOCCER
Columbus reaches MLS Cup final
Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the visiting New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference final.
The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of the Western Conference final Monday night between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.
Alex Morgan
- scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton as the London club won its first match of the Women’s Super League season. The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month after giving birth in May, scored her team’s third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.
NBA
Portland closes facility after virus results
The Portland Trail Blazers closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days. Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. They, along with all other NBA teams, began having players back in their facility for individual workouts last week. The team did not say if the positive tests involved players, staff or some combination of the two.
Garrett Temple
- of the Chicago Bulls said he’s recovering from COVID-19. The guard and forward said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free.
— From wire reports