Sports briefs: Hall of Famer Dennis Ralston dies at 78

TENNIS

Hall of Famer Dennis Ralston dies at 78

Dennis Ralston, a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion who was one of the initial players signed to the professional World Championship Tennis tour in the 1960s and a member of the sport’s Hall of Fame, died Sunday. He was 78.

He died of cancer in Austin, Texas, according to Darin Pleasant, director of tennis at Grey Rock Tennis Club, who spoke to Mr. Ralston’s wife, Linda.

As a singles player, Mr. Ralston lost to Spain’s Manuel Santana in three sets in the 1966 Wimbledon final. He reached the semifinals at the 1960 U.S. national championships and the 1970 Australian Open. He was considered the highest-ranked American player for three years in the 1960s, long before the sport’s computerized rankings system began.

But Mr. Ralston found his greatest success in doubles. He paired with Rafael Osuna of Mexico to win Wimbledon in 1960 as a 17-year-old. He and fellow American Chuck McKinley won titles at the U.S. national championships in 1961, 1963 and 1964. Mr. Ralston teamed with American Clark Graebner to win the 1966 French championships on clay.