COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hall of Famer Lou Henson dies at 88
Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories, has died. He was 88.
Mr. Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign, Ill., and he was buried in a private service Wednesday, the Illinois athletic department said.
Mr. Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches in total wins (423) and conference wins (214). In 2015, he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mr. Henson’s best team was the 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini, who reached the NCAA semifinals.
Former Georgia forward Rodney Howard
- has been granted immediate eligibility following his transfer to state rival Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-11 Howard has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
BASEBALL
Ex-Red Sox manager McNamara dies at 88
John McNamara, who managed the Boston Red Sox to within one strike of a World Series victory in 1986 before an unprecedented collapse on the field extended the team’s championship drought into the new millennium, has died. He was 88.
Mr. McNamara died Tuesday at his home in Tennessee, his wife, Ellen, told The Associated Press.
A weak-hitting catcher who first signed with the St. Louis Cardinals but never made it past Triple-A, Mr. McNamara went on to win — and lose — more than 1,000 games while managing six major league teams. He took over in Boston, his fifth, in 1985 and guided the Red Sox to the AL pennant the next year.
With a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series against the New York Mets, the Red Sox went ahead 5-3 in the 10th inning of Game 6 at Shea Stadium before a tumultuous series of mistakes allowed the NL champions to tie the score and then win it when Mookie Wilson’s ground ball rolled through first baseman Bill Buckner’s legs. The Mets won Game 7, leaving Boston without a championship until they finally won it all in 2004.
Mr. McNamara was 1,167–1,242 over parts of 19 seasons, also winning the NL West title with the Reds in 1979 and leading Cincinnati to the best record in baseball in the strike-shortened 1981 season, when they did not make the playoffs. He was the 1986 AL manager of the year.
D.C. SPORTS OWNERSHIP
Former Wizards, Caps, co-owner dies at 96
Irene Pollin, who co-owned the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals along with late husband Abe, has died. She was 96.
Monumental Sports and Entertainment said Mrs. Pollin died Tuesday at her home in Amherst, Mass.
The Pollins owned the Wizards, who were known as the Bullets until the mid-1990s, for 46 years. They were the NBA’s longest-tenured owners when they sold the franchise to Leonsis in 2010.
NFL
49ers give GM Lynch five-year extension
General manager John Lynch has agreed to a new five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers that will keep him locked up through the 2024 season.
A source familiar with the deal said the sides agreed on Wednesday to replace the original six-year contract Lynch signed in 2017.
The new deal for Lynch comes about six weeks after coach Kyle Shanahan replaced his original six-year deal signed in 2017 with a new six-year contract that takes him through 2025.
Lynch and Shanahan teamed to oversee an impressive overhaul of the Niners the past few seasons, leading to a trip to the Super Bowl last season. Lynch was named executive of the year last season by the Pro Football Writers Association of America.
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed his physical when he reported to Miami Dolphins training camp and will practice without restrictions as he begins his bid to overtake veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick
- for the starting job. The all-clear will allow Tagovailoa to practice for the first time since a hip injury ended his Alabama career in mid-November.
SOCCER
Kickers deadlock South Georgia
Richmond picked up its first point of the USL League One season Tuesday night with a scoreless draw against South Georgia at Elk Russell Park in Statesboro, Ga.
Ryley Kraft had a handful of chances to put the Kickers (0-1-1) on the scoreboard but was unable to convert on two free kicks.
The Kickers return to City Stadium for a three-game homestand, beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. against Fort Lauderdale (0-2-0).
If American women’s soccer players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner
- in Los Angeles told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday that jurors were not available during the coronavirus pandemic. He informed the sides if they wanted to stick with their Sept. 15 trial date, they would have to agree by Aug. 6 to a bench trial in which he would decide the verdict. If they want a jury trial, he would postpone the start until Jan. 26.
AUTO RACING
Daly will team with Pearn for Indy 500
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will have a new lead engineer for next month’s rescheduled Indianapolis 500: NASCAR Cup-winning crew chief Cole Pearn.
Pearn was considered one of the top crew chiefs in NASCAR before announcing a surprise resignation in December so he could spend more time with his family in Canada. He teamed up with Martin Truex Jr. to win the 2017 Cup Series crown, which was followed by runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
Now Pearn will be getting a crash course in Indy cars with help from Pete Craik, team owner Ed Carpenter‘s lead engineer. The two worked together previously at Furniture Row Racing.
