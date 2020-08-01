AUTO RACING
Hamilton sets qualifying mark
Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday in Silverstone, England.
He needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumacher‘s Formula 1 record of 91 GP victories. The defending champion is also odds-on to equal the F1 great’s record of seven world titles. Hamilton leads the championship by 5 points from Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
He clocked a time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds to clinch his seventh career pole at the track where he has also won a record six times.
He was .313 seconds ahead of Bottas and about 1 second faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
- The IndyCar doubleheader scheduled for Mid-Ohio next weekend has been postponed because of the spike in coronavirus cases across the nation, which means the series won’t race again until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.
HORSE RACING
Improbable captures Whitney
Improbable won the $750,000 Whitney at Saratoga, making Bob Baffert the first trainer to notch back-to-back victories in the Grade 1 race for older horses in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., since 1994-95.
Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Improbable ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.65. The 4-year-old colt paid $8.50, $4.50 and $2.70. He earned an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.
By My Standards returned $5.40 and $2.60. Tom’s d’Etat paid $2.10 to show.
Thousand Words upsets Honor A.P.
Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length in the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar (Calif.) on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 at 9-1 odds. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby.
TENNIS
Kyrgios drops out of U.S. Open
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Kyrgios said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. But he cited health concerns amid the pandemic as he joined fellow Australian and world No. 1 Ash Barty in opting out of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.
- A player entered for the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open tested positive for the coronavirus and has withdrawn from the tournament, organizers said. While noting that the player is asymptomatic, the WTA Tour said she will remain in isolation “until cleared by a physician per the established protocols.”
WNBA
Chicago edges Washington
Gabby Williams and Cheyenne Parker each scored 16 points, Courtney Vandersloot had a late steal, and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 88-86 on Saturday night in Bradenton, Fla.
Allie Quigley added 15 points for Chicago (3-1).
- New York Liberty rookie
Sabrina Ionescu
- has a Grade 3 left ankle sprain according to the team. Ionescu, the top overall pick in the draft, injured her ankle in the second quarter against Atlanta and did not return to action in the Liberty’s 84-78 loss to the Dream on Friday night. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe and usually requires months to heal fully as it’s a full tear of the ankle ligament.
ELSEWHERE
- Louisiana-Lafayette assistant football coach and former Mississippi State player
D.J. Looney
- died from a heart attack after a team workout Saturday morning at Cajun Field, university officials said. Mr. Looney, 31, was entering his third season on the Ragin’ Cajuns staff and coached the offensive line, a position he played for Mississippi State from 2007 to 2010.
- A standout high school basketball player was shot and killed in northern New Mexico early Saturday. No arrests have been made in the death of 18-year-old
Fedonta (JB) White
- , the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Santa Fe. Mr. White was planning to attend New Mexico this year on an athletic scholarship. The 6-foot-8 forward had averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 2019-20 season with the Santa Fe High School Demons.
