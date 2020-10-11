Sports briefs: Hamilton ties Schumacher's mark

AUTO RACING

Hamilton ties Schumacher’s mark

Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher‘s record of 91 wins in Formula 1 as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it.

Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at Germany’s Eifel Grand Prix in Nürburg.

“Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,” Hamilton said, adding that he used to choose Schumacher as his character in a video game.

Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.

Hamilton took a big step closer to matching Schumacher’s record of seven titles too after his teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to finish with an engine problem. Hamilton now leads the championship by 69 points with six races to go.