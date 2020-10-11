Sports briefs: Hamilton ties Schumacher's mark

AUTO RACING
Hamilton ties Schumacher’s mark
Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher‘s record of 91 wins in Formula 1 as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it.
Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at Germany’s Eifel Grand Prix in Nürburg.
“Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,” Hamilton said, adding that he used to choose Schumacher as his character in a video game.
Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.
Hamilton took a big step closer to matching Schumacher’s record of seven titles too after his teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to finish with an engine problem. Hamilton now leads the championship by 69 points with six races to go.
Hamilton took the win by 4.5 seconds from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011.
A record fell as Kimi Raikkonen, 40, started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011. Raikkonen placed 12th after he picked up a time penalty for colliding with George Russell and sending the Williams driver into a spin. Russell retired with a puncture soon after.
NHL
Stars give center Faksa five-year deal
The Dallas Stars re-signed center Radek Faksa to a $16.25 million, five-year contract.
Faksa was a restricted free agent. Faksa had 20 points and finished seventh on the team with 11 goals in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season. The 26-year-old then scored three goals — all on the power play — and finished with 8 points in helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final, which they lost to Tampa Bay.
Faksa is from the Czech Republic. He was selected by Dallas with the No. 13 pick in the 2012 draft. He has 60 goals and 68 assists in 351 career games.
- The Detroit Red Wings signed free agent center
Vladislav Namestnikov
- to a $4 million, two-year contract. Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado. The 27-year-old is reunited with Red Wings general manager
Steve Yzerman
- , who held the same title with Tampa Bay when the Lightning selected Namestnikov with the 27th pick in the 2011 draft.
Taylor Hall
- agreed to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, according to a source with direct knowledge of the move. Hall joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He’s reuniting with Sabres coach
Ralph Krueger
- , for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers.
- The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward T
omas Nosek
- , who returns for a fourth season after signing a one-year, $1.25 million contract. Nosek, 28, was an unrestricted free agent, who had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 67 games last year.
- The St. Louis Blues signed free agent forward
Kyle Clifford
- to a two-year, $2 million contract. Clifford was a two-time Stanley Cup-winner in spending his first nine-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, before being traded to Toronto in February.
CYCLING
Guerreiro takes stage; Almeida still leads
Ruben Guerreiro claimed his first victory in a Grand Tour by winning the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia, and Portuguese compatriot João Almeida held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey.
Guerreiro beat Jonathan Castroviejo by eight seconds at the end of the mountainous 129-mile leg from San Salvo to Roccaraso.
Mikkel Bjerg was third, 58 seconds behind Guerreiro. All three had been part of an original eight-man breakaway group before Guerreiro and Castroviejo attacked on the summit finish.
Mads Pedersen
- won the Gent-Wevelgem one-day race in Belgium, beating a strong field whittled down by windy and wet conditions. The 140-mile dash s usually raced in early spring but was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019 world champion Pedersen surged free of a group of nine riders that led the race at the finish. The Dane beat French rider
Florian Senechal
- and Italian
Matteo Trentin
- in the final sprint.
