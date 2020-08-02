AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins British GP on three tires
Lewis Hamilton pulled out a Formula 1 victory Sunday in the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, despite a tire puncture on the last lap.
The Mercedes driver’s left-front tire failed halfway around the last lap, but he held on in front of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Verstappen would have won had he not stopped late for fresh tires in a successful quest for the point for fastest lap.
Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas also had a tire puncture, two laps earlier, which dropped him out of the points.
The Finn finished 11th and dropped to 30 points behind Hamilton in the title race.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz was a third driver to suffer a left-front puncture, his like Hamilton’s on the last lap, and he dropped from fourth place to 13th.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Group of Pac-12 players threatens opt-outs
A group of Pac-12 football players on Sunday threatened to opt out of the coming season unless their concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.
The players posted a statement on The Players’ Tribune website and social media and sent out a news release. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland.
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the coming season. The new schedule pushes the start of the season back three weeks to Sept. 26 and includes only 10 conference games.
NFL
Browns put Landry on PUP list
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list following offseason hip surgery.
The team made the roster move Sunday while stressing that Landry remains on schedule to return this season. Landry, who has not missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland, has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.
Landry played through a painful condition last season, when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.
Jaguars put Minshew on COVID-19 list
The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and four teammates, including two of his roommates, on the COVID-19 list.
Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard also were placed on the list. Jones was activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day.
The COVID-19 list is for a player who tests positive for coronavirus or has been quarantined after being in close contact with someone infected. NFL teams are not allowed to disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
The Jaguars also signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis. Gotsis spent the past four years in Denver, where he notched 109 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.
Presumptive starting left guard Ereck Flowers was placed on the COVID-19 list, the fourth Dolphins player who is currently unavailable due to the virus. The others: linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and defensive lineman Zach Sieler.
- The New York Jets will release right guard
Brian Winters
- , a source with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. The Jets will save $7.28 million — Winters’ entire salary due this season — on the salary cap. Winters, 28, was the Jets’ longest-tenured player and had been mostly a solid starter for New York, which drafted him in the third round out of Kent State in 2013. He finished the past two seasons on injured reserve.
- Dallas Cowboys fullback
Jamize Olawale
- has become the team’s third player to opt out of the season because of the pandemic. The nine-year pro spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys after staying in Oakland the first six years of his career.
- Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker
Foye Oluokun
- became the sixth player to go on the team’s COVID-19 list since the start of training camp. Olukum started two games last season, totaling a career-high 56 tackles. He is slated to become a full-time starter this season.
- New York Giants defensive tackle
Leonard Williams has been designated with a nonfootball injury, and wide receiver Da’Mari Scott has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. He is the second Giants player to do so after starting offensive tackleNate Solder made that decision last week
- .
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Garza returning to Iowa
Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza said he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season.
The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center from Washington, D.C., scored 20 or more points in the last 16 games of his junior season, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971.
Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year.
Arizona State guard Remy Martin
- is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season in the desert. A 6-foot guard, Martin is the Pac-12’s leading returning scorer after averaging 19.1 points in 2019-20. He also averaged 4.1 assists.
AROUND THE STATE
The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Bobby Bonds Memorial Symposium will hold its third segment ons Monday night at 8 p.m.on Zoom. Headlining the event will be Jimmy Williams, MJBL board member and former professional player and Howard coach and Terrance Whittle, Stillman College baseball coach. They will discuss African-Americans coaching baseball, and Paul Johnson
- will serve as the moderator.
