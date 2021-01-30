Sports briefs: Hawks' Hunter out with knee injury

NBA
Hawks’ Hunter out with knee injury
De’Andre Hunter, a former Virginia star who has emerged as Atlanta’s second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.
The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a nonsurgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Hunter left Friday night’s 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.
Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta’s top scorer, point guard Trae Young.
Eager for reps and an opportunity to demonstrate he’s still an NBA prospect, Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. has requested to play in the G-League bubble, the Daily News has learned. The former ninth overall pick hasn’t cracked Tom Thibodeau‘s rotation and logged his ninth straight DNP in Friday’s victory over the Cavs. He’s appeared in only three games this season for a total of 28 minutes, falling in the depth chart behind newcomers Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers.
GOLF
Reed, Ortiz share lead in San Diego
Patrick Reed was involved in another rules controversy Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He also had a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz.
On the par-4 10th, Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Believing the ball didn’t bounce, Reed picked it up to see if it was embedded before a rules official arrived. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce.
Reed was awarded a free drop and saved par. He bogeyed four of the next holes before birdieing No. 18 for a 2-under 70 and a share of the lead with Ortiz at 10 under. Ortiz had a 66 on the South Course.
In December 2019 in Tiger Woods‘ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Reed was penalized two strokes for appearing to deliberately improve his lie in a bunker.
The incident on No. 10 overshadowed Reed’s eagle on the par-5 sixth when he reached in two and made a 40-foot putt to get to 12 under. He reached 13 under with a birdie on No. 9.
Reed shared the lead with Alex Noren after the first round and was one shot off the lead after 36 holes.
Sam Burns (70), former VCU standout Lanto Griffin (72), Viktor Hovland (73), Jon Rahm (72) and Adam Scott (72) were two shots back at 8 under.
NHL
Blackhawks cancel practice for virus concern
The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.
The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks said the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saint Louis-GW game called off
The Feb. 6 game between No. 22 Saint Louis and George Washington was postponed Saturday, with the GW team still on pause because of COVID-19.
A new date for the game was not announced.
St. Louis (7-2) has been hit by a wave of postponements and has lost the only game it has played in the American Athletic Conference. George Washington (3-9) is 2-3 in the league.
ELSEWHERE
T.J. Yates is returning to the Atlanta Falcons as a coach. Yates, who spent one season backing up Matt Ryan as the Falcons’ quarterback, was announced as the passing game specialist for new coach Arthur Smith. Yates, 33, joins the Falcons’ staff after spending the past two seasons coaching with the Houston Texans.
- Florida women’s soccer coach
Becky Burleigh
- , who started the program in 1995 and won a national championship in her fourth year, is retiring at the end of this season. Burleigh, 53, coached the Gators for 26 seasons. Florida won the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship 14 times under Burleigh, who owns another 12 SEC tournament titles. The Gators made the NCAA tournament 22 times in Burleigh’s last 25 years at the helm.
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich is the World Cup two-man bobsled champion again. Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday in Ingls, Austria, with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis
- by nearly three-quarters of a second.
Lara Gut-Behrami won her third straight World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 10 days before the world championship race in the discipline. The Swiss skier confirmed her dominance with another clear victory, a week after she won her home race in Crans Montana by 0.93 seconds. On Saturday, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie trailed by 0.68 in second for the Norwegian’s first career podium result, and Marie-Michele Gagnon
- came 0.93 behind in third.
— From wire reports