Sports briefs: Hendrick signs sponsors for Larson's return

AUTO RACING

Hendrick signs sponsors for Larson

Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.

Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson’s new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021.

Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. The driver was expected to be NASCAR’s top 2020 free agent but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur in online racing in April.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

W&M standout Hodgson will transfer

William & Mary said Tuesday that its most decorated women’s player, junior guard Eva Hodgson, entered the transfer portal. Hodgson chose not to play this season because of concerns related to COVID-19.