Sports briefs: Hendrick signs sponsors for Larson's return

AUTO RACING
Hendrick signs sponsors for Larson
Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.
Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson’s new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021.
Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. The driver was expected to be NASCAR’s top 2020 free agent but lost his job and all his sponsors after Larson used a racial slur in online racing in April.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
W&M standout Hodgson will transfer
William & Mary said Tuesday that its most decorated women’s player, junior guard Eva Hodgson, entered the transfer portal. Hodgson chose not to play this season because of concerns related to COVID-19.
Hodgson, from Rindge, N.H., was a first-team all-CAA selection as a sophomore last season, when she set W&M’s season school scoring record (599, 21 points per game), and was the only player in the country to shoot at least 50% from the field (54), at least 40% from 3-point range (43.2), and 90% from the free throw line (91.2).
BASEBALL
Former Pirates pitcher Grant Jackson dies
Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.
Mr. Jackson was 86-75 with 79 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 692 games from 1965 to 1982. He was 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 postseason appearances.
GOLF
Governing bodies move to curb distance
Nearly a year after the “Distance Insights Project” declared that golfers are hitting the ball farther than ever, the game’s two governing bodies announced three proposed changes to equipment and testing standards.
One of the proposed changes includes a local rule that could limit the length of the shaft to no more than 46 inches, down from 48 inches. Bryson DeChambeau has been testing a 48-inch driver, though he has yet to use it in competition.
The USGA and R&A also proposed slight changes to how golf balls are tested for the overall distance standard.
NBA
Thunder’s Hill to miss at least four weeks
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks. Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists in 14 games.
HIGH SCHOOLS
National body alters virus guidance
The National Federation of State High School Associations has revised its guidance on how to conduct prep sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new guidance suggests community infection rates are a better gauge for transmission of the illness during athletic events rather than categorizing sports into high, medium and low risk. The organization also notes more recent data show transmission is relatively rare during athletic events.
The organization said the science shows infection rates in noncontact sports are lower than those in contact sports, outdoors sports have lower infection rates than indoor sports, and the use of face masks during indoor events produces similar transmission rates to outdoor sports.
The NFHSA also said new evidence reveals most sports-related COVID-19 cases come from social contact rather than participation.
TENNIS
Nadal sidelined; Djokovic, Serbia win
Rafael Nadal didn’t make it for Spain’s ATP Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, because of a sore back, deciding it wasn’t worth the risk a week ahead of the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic did double-time for defending champion Serbia, meanwhile, winning singles and doubles matches to ensure a 2-1 comeback win over Canada.
Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5 to force a deciding doubles match, then combined with Filip Krajinovic for a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over the Canadian pair.
The second-ranked Nadal said he had a stiff lower back, and “hopefully I’ll be better for Thursday.”
Spain didn’t miss a beat, with Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut winning their singles matches to secure a win over Australia in Group B.
- Third-ranked
Naomi Osaka
- won her opening match in the Gippsland Trophy, beating
Alize Cornet
- 6-2, 6-2. Osaka will next face No. 371-ranked
Katie Boulter,
- who upset No. 14
Coco Gauff
- 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
KaiaKanepi
- beat No. 4
Aryna Sabalenka
- 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
ELSEWHERE
- USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars
Joe Johnson
- and
Isaiah Thomas
- . The roster includes five other players with NBA regular-season experience:
Josh Boone
- ,
Treveon Graham
- ,
James Nunnally
- ,
Dakota Mathias
- and
Jordan Sibert
- . Mathias played in eight games with Philadelphia this season.
- Vanderbilt football coach
Clark Lea
- hired
David Raih
- as his offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Raih spent the past two seasons as wideouts coach with the Arizona Cardinals.
- The NHL postponed Tuesday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to COVID-19 protocols.
