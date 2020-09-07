Sports briefs: Heyward signs five-year deal with Steelers

NFL
All-Pro defender Heyward signs five-year deal with Steelers
Cam Heyward knew his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, bounced around the NFL during a decade-plus career as a running back that saw him suit up for five teams.
As much as Heyward admires his dad, he wasn’t eager to follow him down that particular path.
Now, he doesn’t have to. Not after the All-Pro defensive tackle signed a five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers that runs through 2024, when Heyward will be 35.
The deal eliminates some unwanted uncertainty for Heyward, who admitted he was ready for a “farewell” tour this season as he prepared to enter the final season of the current deal he signed in 2015. As late as Saturday afternoon, Heyward, 31, felt pessimistic something could be worked out.
A meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney early Sunday helped talks regain momentum.
Jaguars running back Armstead returns to COVID-19 list
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss significant time after landing on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks.
Coach Doug Marrone said he couldn’t put a timetable on Armstead’s return.
The Jaguars also signed quarterback Mike Glennon (Chantilly-Westfield High) to their practice squad, adding a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules. Glennon has started 22 of 29 games over seven NFL seasons with Oakland, Arizona, Chicago and Tampa Bay. He has 36 touchdowns passes and 20 interceptions. His last start came in 2017.
Jason Peters is back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson
- said Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he’d be willing to move back.
- Cleveland Browns starting center
JC Tretter
- returned to practice Monday after being sidelined all of training camp following right knee surgery. Tretter had surgery on Aug. 13. It’s too early to know if Tretter, who has not missed a game in three seasons with Cleveland and played through a severely sprained ankle and other injuries, will play against the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game.
The Carolina Panthers placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list with a broken collarbone. Under the new league rules, Kirkwood can return to the 53-man roster after three weeks. The Panthers re-signed Colin Thompson
- to the active roster, giving them three tight ends. Thompson was among the players cut by Carolina on Saturday.
- The New England Patriots placed running back
Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve. To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor
- were promoted from the practice squad.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brice named Duke’s starting QB
Duke coach David Cutcliffe said Chase Brice’s game experience at Clemson helped him earn the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback job for Saturday’s season opener at No. 10 Notre Dame.
Brice is a graduate transfer who spent the past two seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s backup with the Tigers. He was battling redshirt junior Chris Katrenick and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Holmberg for the starting job in preseason camp.
Hopson steps down at So. Miss
Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson said Monday that he has stepped down and co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach.
The school announced the coaching change in a news release, ending Hopson’s tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday’s season opener.
Hopson went 28-23 and reached three bowl games since taking over before the 2016 season.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Robertson
- , who called Washington State football for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 91. Washington State said Mr. Robertson died Sunday. Mr. Robertson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 when he received the Chris Schenkel Award.
- California cornerback
Camryn Bynum
- will skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Bynum had planned to play this fall as a fifth-year senior for Cal before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TENNIS
Top-ranked Barty to pass
on French Open title defense
Top-ranked Ash Barty will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After skipping the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has decided against traveling to Europe for events at Rome and Roland Garros.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former Kentucky, USC star
Dwight Anderson dies
Dwight Anderson, who earned the nickname “The Blur” because of his speed on the court playing basketball at Kentucky and Southern California, has died. He was 61. Mr. Anderson died Saturday at his home in Dayton, Ohio, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. The cause was not immediately known and autopsy results were pending.
The 6-foot-3 guard began his college career under coach Joe B. Hall at Kentucky, where he averaged 13.3 points and shot 51% from the field as a freshman during the 1979 season. He played in 11 games during the 1980 season for the Wildcats and averaged 10.7 points before transferring midseason to USC.
As a junior at USC in 1981, Anderson averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 12 games. The following season he averaged 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists in 27 games. Anderson helped lead the Trojans to a 19-9 record and an NCAA tournament berth.
— From wire reports