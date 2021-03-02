Sports briefs: Hokies' Sheppard, Kitley on all-ACC women's first unit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hokies’ Sheppard, Kitley on first unit
Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley made the 10-woman all-ACC first team, which was chosen by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors and announced Tuesday.
This is the first time Tech has put two players on the first team in the same year.
North Carolina State’s Jada Boyd, an All-Metro player of the year at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, and Emily Engstler of Syracuse were named co-sixth players of the year.
Boyd has contributed 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game off the bench.
Sheppard, a senior guard, ranks second in the ACC with an average of 19.4 points. Sheppard leads the nation in 3-pointers (84), 3-pointers per game (4) and 3-point attempts (228).
Kiltey, a sophomore center, ranks third in the ACC in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (10.9 rpg).
Louisville guard Dana Evans, who averages a league-high 21 points for the regular-season champion Cardinals, was named the player of the year for the second straight season.
Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner was voted the coach of the year. She steered the Yellow Jackets to third place in only her second year at the school.
Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso was chosen the freshman of the year.
NHL
Penguins’ Crosby is sidelined on COVID-19 list
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, coach Mike Sullivan said. Crosby did not play in Tuesday night’s home game against Philadelphia, and there is no timeline for his return.
Sullivan issued a reminder that just because a player is on the list, it does not mean he has tested positive. Other reasons a player could be in the protocol include an initial positive test that remains unconfirmed or a high-risk close contact.
- Nashville placed defenseman
Ryan Ellis
- and forward
Luke Kunin
- on injured reserve with center
Ryan Johansen
- placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. The Predators made the moves Tuesday after the trio didn’t take part in the morning skate before a game against Carolina. Ellis will be out up to six weeks with an upper-body injury. The defenseman hadn’t missed any of Nashville’s first 21 games and trails only
Filip Forsberg
- and
Roman Josi
- in scoring with 9 points. Kunin is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower-body injury. He has two goals and three assists in 17 games.
- Edmonton forward
Alex Chiasson
- was suspended for one game by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward
Jimmy Vesey
- . The incident occurred at the end of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night.
NFL
Miami to release veteran LB Van Noy
Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two sources familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. Miami will clear nearly $10 million in cap space with the move.
Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team,” he said.
Vikings cut Rudolph in cap move
The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary-cap space.
Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. By terminating his contract with three years left, the Vikings will carry a salary-cap hit of $4.35 million this season.
TENNIS
Keys beats Bencic in return to court
In her first match since September, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open.
Keys hit 24 winners against 13 for the sixth-seeded Bencic, who was coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.
Keys was playing for the first time since her first-round exit at the French Open. She missed the Australian Open after testing positive for the coronavirus shortly before she was due to fly to Melbourne on a charter flight.
- Eighth-seeded
Stan Wawrinka
- ‘s disappointing start to the season continued as he was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by
Karen Khachanov
- in the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, following a second-round exit at the Australian Open.
Caroline Garcia
- advanced to the second round of the Lyon (France) Open by beating fellow French player
Oceane Dodin
- 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
BASEBALL
Francona denies coverup for Callaway
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.
The Athletic reported that 12 current and former Indians employees have come forward in the last month to say the Indians were aware of Callaway’s inappropriate behavior while he was their pitching coach from 2013 to 2017.
“Nobody’s ever deliberately covered up for anybody, I can tell you that,” Francona said.
D’backs’ Calhoun faces knee surgery
Arizona starting right fielder Kole Calhoun will have surgery Wednesday on his right knee because of a medial meniscus tear.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn’t sure whether the injury would cause Calhoun to miss opening day on April 1. The manager said Calhoun the injury occurred during offseason training and nagging pain led Calhoun to have an MRI.
