Sports briefs: Hokies' Sheppard, Kitley on all-ACC women's first unit

Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team,” he said.

Vikings cut Rudolph in cap move

The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary-cap space.

Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. By terminating his contract with three years left, the Vikings will carry a salary-cap hit of $4.35 million this season.

TENNIS

Keys beats Bencic in return to court

In her first match since September, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open.

Keys hit 24 winners against 13 for the sixth-seeded Bencic, who was coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.