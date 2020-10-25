Sports briefs: Indiana jumps into rankings at No. 17

The Buffalo Sabres avoided arbitration with forward Sam Reinhart , signing him to a $5.2 million, one-year contract. Reinhart’s arbitration hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. He put up 50 points on 22 goals and 28 assists in 69 games. The 2014 second overall draft pick has 255 points in 400 NHL games, all with the Sabres, and has played in all of their games the past three seasons. Reinhart, 23, ranks second behind Jack Eichel

Nathan Chen superstar landed five quadruple jumps over two programs in his first competition in nine months, easily outdistancing Vincent Zhou and the rest of the field to win his record-tying fourth straight Skate America on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It also kept intact a streak of victories for Chen that dates to his fifth-place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The two-time world champion built a big lead in his short program Friday night before a shaky free skate, where he had to double a planned quad Salchow and missed a triple axel. But it was still enough for Chen to win the free skate with 187.98 points and give him 299.15 total, while Zhou’s two second-place programs gave him 275.10 and the silver medal. In the women’s event, Mariah Bell edged 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell