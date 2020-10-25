Sports briefs: Indiana jumps into rankings at No. 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Indiana jumps into rankings at No. 17
Indiana jumped into The Associated Press poll Sunday after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.
Clemson remained a solid No. 1 and Alabama was No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.
Ohio State leaped two spots after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed season.
No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.
Indiana pulled off a stunner in overtime to jump into the rankings, beating then-No. 8 Penn State to earn the program’s first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987. The Hoosiers snapped a 25-year absence from the poll last season but stayed there only one week.
Indiana has its best ranking since 1993, when it also reached No. 17. Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18 after losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time in 24 meetings since joining the Big Ten.
Virginia Tech fell from No. 19 to out of the rankings after losing to Wake Forest.
TENNIS
Zverev captures second straight title
Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles on Sunday when he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Cologne (Germany) Championship.
Zverev hit nine aces, saved the only break point he faced and converted five of his own to beat the French Open semifinalist.
It’s Zverev’s 13th title overall, and the third time the U.S. Open finalist has won back-to-back titles after wins in Washington and Montreal in August 2017, and Munich and Madrid the previous May.
Sabalenka cruises to crown
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka cruised to the title at the inaugural Ostrava (Czech Republic) Open, defeating fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 in the first WTA all-Belarusian final.
Sabalenka, 22, dominated the match but her former top-ranked opponent was limited by an unspecified health problem in the second set and needed a medical timeout and one more brief treatment.
It was the second title of the season for the 12th-ranked Sabalenka after the Qatar Total Open in Doha in February, and seventh overall of her career.
Ugo Humbert won his second career title, defeating Alex de Minaur
- 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the European Open final in Antwerp, Belgium.
CYCLING
Hart edges Hinley to win Giro d’Italia
Cycling’s new generation claimed another Grand Tour victory on Sunday as British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia after a tense time trial in Milan.
Geoghegan Hart edged Australian Jai Hindley by just 39 seconds in one of the most exciting final stages of a Grand Tour.
As well as the pink jersey, Geoghegan Hart also beat Hindley to the white jersey that goes to the best young rider who is 25 or under. It was the first time since the 1994 Giro that the winner and runner-up in a Grand Tour were both eligible for the U25 classification.
Wilco Kelderman was third overall — 1:29 behind Geoghegan Hart — at the end of the three-week race.
Geoghegan Hart is 25 years old, a year older than Hindley. Portuguese rider João Almeida, who wore the pink jersey for most of the Giro, is 22.
Izagirre takes stage; Carapaz seizes lead
With some help from his brother, Ion Izagirre won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Sallent de Gallego, and Richard Carapaz snatched the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic.
Ion Izagirre was guided by older brother Gorka Izagirre during the final parts of the stage and made a strong attack on the final climb of the 90-mile stage. The stage was originally planned to cross into France but had to be altered to stay in Spanish territory because of tightened coronavirus restrictions. Ion Izagirre, a Spanish rider for Astana, finished 25 seconds ahead of Michael Woods and Rui Costa.
Roglic crossed the line in 20th place — nearly two minutes after Ion Izagirre — and dropped to fourth place in the overall standings. The Jumbo-Visma rider is 30 seconds behind Carapaz. Hugh Carthy moved to second place, 18 seconds off the lead.
ELSEWHERE
The Buffalo Sabres avoided arbitration with forward Sam Reinhart, signing him to a $5.2 million, one-year contract. Reinhart’s arbitration hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. He put up 50 points on 22 goals and 28 assists in 69 games. The 2014 second overall draft pick has 255 points in 400 NHL games, all with the Sabres, and has played in all of their games the past three seasons. Reinhart, 23, ranks second behind Jack Eichel
- in Sabres points since the two became teammates in 2015.
- American skating star
Nathan Chen superstar landed five quadruple jumps over two programs in his first competition in nine months, easily outdistancing Vincent Zhou and the rest of the field to win his record-tying fourth straight Skate America on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It also kept intact a streak of victories for Chen that dates to his fifth-place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The two-time world champion built a big lead in his short program Friday night before a shaky free skate, where he had to double a planned quad Salchow and missed a triple axel. But it was still enough for Chen to win the free skate with 187.98 points and give him 299.15 total, while Zhou’s two second-place programs gave him 275.10 and the silver medal. In the women’s event, Mariah Bell edged 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell
- . The 24-year-old totaled 212.73 points — just 1.66 points ahead of Tennell.
