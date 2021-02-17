Sports briefs: Indians' saves leader Cody Allen retires

A’s catcher sidelined after suffering collapsed lung

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined for several weeks with a collapsed lung that required surgery but is expected to be fine and fully recovered by opening day.

Murphy, 26, woke up a few weeks ago with the issue — perhaps caused from a strong coughing episode while sleeping. Murphy chose to go to the emergency room when he didn’t feel right.

He will drive to Arizona in the coming days to join the team with the hopes of resuming baseball activities around March 1 then playing Cactus League games by the middle of the month.

Murphy appeared in 43 games for Oakland in 2020, batting .233 with seven homers, five doubles and 14 RBIs.

Mets manager Rojas raps

behavior of former coach Ellis

Mets manager Luis Rojas condemned the behavior of former New York hitting performance coordinator Ryan Ellis on Wednesday but said he never witnessed his longtime coworker act inappropriately after Ellis was fired recently for sexually harassment.