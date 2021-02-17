Sports briefs: Indians' saves leader Cody Allen retires

BASEBALL
Indians’ saves leader Allen retires
Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired at age 32.
Allen spent seven seasons with Cleveland. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games — both club relief records.
Allen had a 24-31 record with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 games. He also had seven postseason saves.
Allen got more than 30 saves three times, including 32 in 2016 when he helped the Indians win the AL pennant and get to Game 7 of the World Series.
Cubs boost bullpen with deals
The Chicago Cubs bolstered their pitching depth Wednesday, agreeing to contracts with veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Pedro Strop.
Workman received a $1 million, one-year deal. Strop, 35, returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal that includes an invitation to big league spring training.
The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth, concerned about covering a full campaign after last season was shortened because of the pandemic. They announced contracts with right-hander Trevor Williams and lefty reliever Andrew Chafin on Feb. 8, and right-hander Jake Arrieta also has a deal in place to return to his former team.
A’s catcher sidelined after suffering collapsed lung
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined for several weeks with a collapsed lung that required surgery but is expected to be fine and fully recovered by opening day.
Murphy, 26, woke up a few weeks ago with the issue — perhaps caused from a strong coughing episode while sleeping. Murphy chose to go to the emergency room when he didn’t feel right.
He will drive to Arizona in the coming days to join the team with the hopes of resuming baseball activities around March 1 then playing Cactus League games by the middle of the month.
Murphy appeared in 43 games for Oakland in 2020, batting .233 with seven homers, five doubles and 14 RBIs.
Mets manager Rojas raps
behavior of former coach Ellis
Mets manager Luis Rojas condemned the behavior of former New York hitting performance coordinator Ryan Ellis on Wednesday but said he never witnessed his longtime coworker act inappropriately after Ellis was fired recently for sexually harassment.
The Athletic reported Wednesday that in the summer of 2018, three female Mets employees complained to human resources that Ellis, then the minor league hitting coordinator, had directed lewd comments to them in person and via text message.
Ellis, promoted to the big league coaching staff last summer, was fired last month after New York investigated the matter for a second time. His dismissal came shortly after the club fired newly hired general manager Jared Porter for sending sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway, now the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, was suspended this month and is under investigation amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
Two Arizona Diamondbacks players have tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t start practice with the team’s pitchers and catchers. Manager Torey Lovullo said veteran catcher Stephen Vogt received a positive result during intake testing and would miss at least the next 10 days. Pitching prospect Luis Frias
- tested positive a few days earlier and also didn’t practice.
- Minnesota Twins bench coach
Mike Bell
- is on indefinite leave from the team because of kidney cancer. Bell, 46, had surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 28. He’s been recovering at home with his family in Arizona.
Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards. The Rays also dealt minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández and minor league infielder Nick Sogard to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza, left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and cash. Boston placed catcher Kevin Plawecki
- on the COVID-19-related injured list. Curtiss went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year and had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason. Mazza pitched nine games for Boston last year and went 1-2 with a 4.80 ERA. Springs went 0-2 with a 7.08 ERA in 16 games out of the bullpen.
NHL
Rangers defenseman
Trouba out four to six weeks
The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba for the next four to six weeks because of a broken thumb.
MVP finalist Artemi Panarin is expected to to return Thursday against Philadelphia after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. Panarin leads the team with five goals, 10 assists and 15 points.
Trouba averaged more than 22 minutes a game, so no one player will be able to make up for his absence.
Center Ryan Strome said the Rangers (4-7-3) have “got to find a way.”
GOLF
Whan named CEO of USGA
Mike Whan spent 11 years rebuilding the LPGA Tour to be strong enough to survive a pandemic. His next job is to keep the USGA at the forefront of golf in rapidly changing times.
The USGA said it has hired Whan as its next CEO, making him the eighth top executive in its 127-year history.
Whan announced in January that he was leaving as LPGA commissioner. It was a surprising decision coming off a year in which the LPGA Tour, without guaranteed TV contracts, shut down for nearly five months and managed to play 16 tournaments and four majors. That was followed by a 34-tournament schedule this year with record prize money.
Whan is expected to start his new job sometime this summer.
ELSEWHERE
- The Louisville men’s basketball game against Syracuse was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program. Wednesday’s postponement is Louisville’s fifth in six games, including both scheduled meetings against the Orange.
- T
he Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is about to get a new president. According to a report in Japan, the job will be offered to 56-year-old Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto. Hashimoto, who could be named this week, would replace Yoshiro Mori, who was forced to resign last week after he made demeaning comments about women. He said, essentially, that women talk too much.
