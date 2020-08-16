Sports briefs: Indy pole ends Andretti family drought

AUTO RACING
Indy pole ends Andretti family drought
Marco Andretti was 2 months old the last time his venerable facing family led the field to green at the Indianapolis 500. In this pandemic-plagued season, he ended a 33-year Andretti drought by winning the pole.
The “Andretti Curse” has haunted three generations of racers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1969, when Mario Andretti won his only Indy 500. Now his grandson has cleared the first hurdle toward an elusive victory.
Mario Andretti was 1 for 29 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” with just three career poles, his last in 1987. His son, Michael, never won a pole and his best finish in 16 tries was second in 1991. Jeff Andretti went 0 for 3. John Andretti was 0 for 12 and Marco is 0 for 14.
In his 15th attempt, Marco will attempt to end that family curse.
The last of nine drivers Sunday to make a qualifying run, Marco Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph to bump five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon from the pole for the race on August 23.
The Andretti organization had four of the nine spots in Sunday’s shootout for the pole and even a shot at sweeping the front row. But the speed the team showed Saturday dropped off for Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi, and it was Dixon at 231.051 mph who jumped to the top of the board.
Andretti will sit on the front row alongside two former Indy 500 winners. Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing qualified second and Takuma Sato was third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Rinus VeeKay, a 19-year-old rookie for Ed Carpenter Racing, was fourth and the only Chevrolet driver in the fast nine. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Hinchcliffe filled out the second row. Alex Palou, a rookie for Dale Coyne Racing, was seventh and will start alongside Graham Rahal and Rossi.
Creed wins Truck Series race at Daytona
Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Truck Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway, holding off GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt following a late restart.
It was Creed’s second victory of the season — both coming in the last five weeks. This one helped Creed bounce back from consecutive poor showings, a 26th-place finish in Kansas and a 30th in Michigan.
Creed, 22, passed Matt Crafton, 44, on the backstretch with 10 laps remaining. Creed looked as though he would cruise from there, but two late cautions forced him to work for the win.
Raphael Lessard was a career-best third, followed by Crafton and Austin Hill.
Hamilton captures 88th win in Spanish GP
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton earned his 88th career victory in the Spanish Grand Prix to move to within three of Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 record of 91 wins.
Hamilton, who claimed his fourth win of the season, beat Max Verstappen by 24 seconds to extend his championship lead over him to 37 points — 132 to 95 — after six races.
His teammate Valtteri Bottas is 43 points behind Hamilton.
TENNIS
Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week.
While he is withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open — a hard-court event usually held in Cincinnati but moved this year to the U.S. Open site in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic — he did not say what his plans are for the Grand Slam tournament that begins Aug. 31.
Halep downs Mertens in Prague Open final
Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final to claim her 21st WTA title.
The second-ranked Romanian broke Mertens for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point to win her second title this year.
Brady wins first WTA title
Jennifer Brady won her first WTA title at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., overcoming a shaky serve and using a five-game run to seize control for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jil Teichmann.
It was the the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and no spectators were allowed.
Brady, a 25-year-old American who began the week ranked 49th, did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament and ceded only 24 games in all.
NFL
Jets reach terms with Hogan
The New York Jets agreed to terms on a contract with veteran Chris Hogan to boost their banged-up wide receiver corps.
Hogan spent last season with Carolina but caught just eight passes for 67 yards in seven games while missing a large chunk of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
The Carolina Panthers signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel
ELSEWHERE
Colombian rider Daniel Martinez won the Critérium du Dauphiné race for the first time after leader Primoz Roglic pulled out before Sunday’s final stage in Megeve, France. Martinez becomes the third Colombian to win the stage race — shortened slightly this year because of the coronavirus — after Martin Ramirez (1984) and Luis Herrera
- (1988 and 1991).
The Los Angeles Kings organization announced the suspension of an employee who portrays the NHL team’s mascot. The team suspended Tim Smith after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, ESPN reported. Smith portrays the mascot, Bailey the lion, and is the senior manager of game presentation and events for the team. The lawsuit against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages.
— From wire reports