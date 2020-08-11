NCAA
Kagan declines to intervene
in athletes compensation case
A court decision the NCAA says will hurt college sports by allowing certain student-athletes to be paid “vast sums” of money as “educational expenses” will go into effect after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point.
Justice Elena Kagan denied the NCAA’s request to put a lower court ruling on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA asks the Supreme Court to take up the case. It plans to do so by mid-October.
Kagan declined to put on hold a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In May it upheld a lower-court ruling prohibiting the NCAA from limiting compensation for education-related expenses for student-athletes. The ruling applies to athletes in Division I football and basketball programs.
The NCAA said the ruling “effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both ‘unlimited’ amounts for participating in ‘internships’” and an additional $5,600 or more each year they remain eligible to play their sport.
Donald Remy, the NCAA’s chief legal officer, said the NCAA’s Division I Council will meet Wednesday to “put in place an immediate implementation plan.” Remy said that given the “adverse impact” of the appeals court’s decision and despite Kagan declining to put it on hold, the NCAA still plans to ask the Supreme Court to take the case.
NFL
Snyder accuses former team employee of spreading falsehood
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder accused a former team employee in a federal court filing Monday of taking part in what he says is an internet misinformation campaign involving stories that falsely linked him to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and Twitter bots that spread unfounded rumors of Snyder abusing drugs, holding “sex parties” and bribing NFL referees.
The filing, a request for discovery in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, accuses Mary Ellen Blair, a former executive assistant to Snyder, of acting as an intermediary for unnamed adversaries whom Snyder believes paid an Indian-based online news company to publish false stories linking him to Epstein.
Blair’s attorney, Lisa Banks, denied her client had any involvement with the Epstein stories and accused Snyder of seeking to “humiliate and intimidate” his former employee.
The Tennessee Titans placed linebacker Vic Beasley on the nonfootball injury list days after he finally reported for training camp. The Titans said Beasley must pass a physical before he can rejoin practices. They also waived injured linebacker Reggie Gilbert
- .
- The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback
Xavien Howard
- on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who have either tested positive or been quarantined because of close contact with an infected person. The former Pro Bowler began training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to rehab a knee injury that limited him to just five games in 2019.
- The Atlanta Falcons activated safety
Chris Cooper from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list and waived offensive lineman Hunter Atkinson.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent safety
Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter
- from the COVID-19 List. Wilson, a ninth-year veteran, recorded a career-high 92 tackles in 2019 with the Lions.
- The Chicago Bears waived kicker
Ramiz Ahmed
- .
- The Cincinnati Bengals waived defensive tackle
Tyler Clark
- .
- The New York Giants signed receiver
Cody White and offensive tackle Jackson Dennis and waived tight end Kyle Markway and linebacker Mark McLaurin
- .
TENNIS
Williams rallies for first-round win
Serena Williams won the hard way in her comeback following a six-month layoff, rallying to beat unseeded Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky.
Aiming to return to form following the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion ranked No. 9 in the world labored to avoid her 14th loss to an opponent ranked outside the top 50.
Top-seeded Simona Halep reached the second round of the Prague Open by beating unseeded Polana Hercog 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (3). It was the first competitive match for Halep since she won the Dubai Championships in February for her 20th career WTA title. Before the Wimbledon champion recovered from a foot injury she sustained in Dubai, the coronavirus pandemic forced a five-month break. Four of the top-10 seeded players were ousted. Fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova was upset by Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-4, No. 6 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova lost to Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-2, Sara Sorribes Tormo eliminated seventh-seeded Barbora Strycova and Irina-Camelia Begu dispatched ninth-seeded Anastasia Sevastova
- 6-2, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.