Sports briefs: Islanders stay alive with with two-OT win

Islanders stay alive with two-OT win
New York Islanders forward Jordan Eberle knew what to do upon seeing teammate and captain Anders Lee pounce on the loose puck once Tampa Bay’s Kevin Shattenkirk whiffed on his shot from the right point.
Eberle raced up the middle, drove to the net and converted Lee’s pass to cap a two-on-one break and keep the Islanders’ playoff hopes alive. The goal, scored 12:30 into the second overtime, sealed a 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference final series Tuesday night in Edmonton, Alberta.
The sixth-seeded Islanders cut the second-seeded Lightning series lead to 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday night. The winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Final and face West champion Dallas, which eliminated Vegas in five games on Monday night.
Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock also scored and Semyon Varlamov capped a 36-save outing by skating the length of the ice and making a head-first dive into the pile of players mobbing Eberle.
Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.
Sabres acquire Staal from Wild
The Buffalo Sabres acquired veteran center Eric Staal in a trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June. Adams is familiar with Staal, as they were teammates in Carolina and members of the Hurricanes team that won 2006 Stanley Cup.
Both players are in the final year of their contracts, with the cost-conscious Sabres saving $1.25 million in space under the salary cap.
Sharks to take interim tag off Boughner
The San Jose Sharks will make Bob Boughner their full-time head coach in the near future, according to a published report.
The Athletic reported that Boughner would have the interim tag removed from his title in “the next week or two.”
A Sharks spokesman said that nothing is official. For months, though, all indications have been that Boughner, 49, would be named the ninth full-time head coach in Sharks history at some point.
Boughner, who took over the job on an interim basis partway through the 2019-2020 season, was labeled by general manager Doug Wilson in the spring as having the “upper hand” for the Sharks’ full-time head coaching position.
CYCLING
Lopez wins Stage 17; Roglic holds lead
Miguel Angel Lopez claimed Stage 17 of the Tour de France in Grenoble, powering away from a group on the steep slopes of the ascent to the Méribel ski station to celebrate the stage win and a new third-place position in the overall standings.
Lopez played off a surge from Sepp Kuss, who appeared not to notice that the overall leader Primož Roglič was not on his wheel. As the Colombian powered away, Roglič waited until Kuss looked back and waited, leaping across to the American and then jumping away from the only remaining rivals, Tadej Pogačar and Richie Porte, who were unable to respond.
Roglič could not quite catch Lopez, finishing the stage 15 seconds behind, but taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on the best young rider and second-place Pogačar to extend his advantage to 57 seconds.
Earlier, defending champion Egan Bernal pulled out of the race. Bernal had been struggling since last weekend’s stage in the Jura mountains, where he dropped more than seven minutes on the main contenders and slipped out of contention. Hampered by back pain, the 23-year-old rider lost more time during Tuesday’s first Alpine stage.
TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal advance easily in Rome
Novak Djokovic behaved better Wednesday in his first match since being defaulted from the U.S. Open.
The top-ranked Serb was mostly courteous with the chair umpire and had no interaction with the line judges during a 6-3, 6-2 win over local wild card entry Salvatore Caruso in his opening match at the Italian Open in Rome.
Also Wednesday, nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal made a solid return to competition after a seven-month absence by beating U.S. Open semifinalist Pablo Carreño Busta 6-1, 6-1.
Nadal had not played a match since winning a title in Acapulco, Mexico, in February — having decided not to play the U.S. Open over travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Djokovic’s performance came in sharp contrast to the scene in New York 10 days ago, when he was disqualified for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.
In other second-round matches, Italian teenager Jannik Sinner upset third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-7 (9), 6-2, and wild card entry Stefano Travaglia eliminated U.S. Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric 7-6 (2), 7-5. Marin Cilic beat sixth-seeded David Goffin 6-2, 6-2.
Playing four days after her runner-up finish in the U.S. Open, Victoria Azarenka dispatched 1999 Rome champion Venus Williams 7-6 (7), 6-2.
ELSEWHERE
- IndyCar plans to return to Nashville, Tenn., next year on an urban street course that will be a three-day festival of sound and speed that organizers hope rivals the storied Long Beach Grand Prix. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Aug. 6-8 on a temporary circuit.
- In Paris, former track federation president
Lamine Diack
- , 87, was sentenced to two years in prison for corruption during his nearly 16-year tenure at the IAAF, most notably a scheme that allowed Russian athletes who paid millions in hush money to keep competing when they should have been suspended for doping. The guilty verdict represented a fall from grace for Diack, who was the head of the IAAF from 1999 to 2015.
