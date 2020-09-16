Sports briefs: Islanders stay alive with with two-OT win

Boughner, who took over the job on an interim basis partway through the 2019-2020 season, was labeled by general manager Doug Wilson in the spring as having the “upper hand” for the Sharks’ full-time head coaching position.

CYCLING

Lopez wins Stage 17; Roglic holds lead

Miguel Angel Lopez claimed Stage 17 of the Tour de France in Grenoble, powering away from a group on the steep slopes of the ascent to the Méribel ski station to celebrate the stage win and a new third-place position in the overall standings.

Lopez played off a surge from Sepp Kuss, who appeared not to notice that the overall leader Primož Roglič was not on his wheel. As the Colombian powered away, Roglič waited until Kuss looked back and waited, leaping across to the American and then jumping away from the only remaining rivals, Tadej Pogačar and Richie Porte, who were unable to respond.

Roglič could not quite catch Lopez, finishing the stage 15 seconds behind, but taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on the best young rider and second-place Pogačar to extend his advantage to 57 seconds.