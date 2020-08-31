Sports briefs: JMU pauses sports for virus cases

COLLEGE CORONAVIRUS ISSUES
JMU pauses programs
for uptick in cases
James Madison said Monday it has paused conditioning and workout activities among multiple sport programs because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
From July 6 through August 19, the department had two positive, asymptomatic COVID results (both in the football program) among 421 department tests administered. Since August 20, the department has administered 439 tests with 24 confirmed positive (14 symptomatic, 10 asymptomatic) and 12 presumed positive , with more results pending.
JMU will continue to follow its protocol for isolation of positive cases and quarantine of individuals identified through contact tracing. Medical staff will then resume testing before clearing any programs to begin operations.
Star WR Chase opts
out of LSU season
LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season and turn his attention to next spring’s NFL draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall.
“We are living in such an unprecedented time,” Chase said in a social media post Monday, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic that has surrounded this college football season in uncertainty.
Chase was a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2019, when he set single-season Southeastern Conference records for yards receiving with 1,780 and touchdowns with 20.
- A court filing disclosed Monday shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska players seeking to reinstate the season. The court documents did not identify how each school voted, but a source familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season.
- North Carolina State will open the football and other fall sports seasons with no fans in attendance for home competitions in September.
- The Iowa athletic department is pausing workouts for all sports until after Labor Day following an uptick in coronavirus cases.
Iowa State will allow about 25,000 football fans into Jack Trice Stadium for the Cyclones’ opener against Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 12. Athletics director Jamie Pollard
- wrote in a letter to fans on Monday that the crowd will be made up of season-ticket holders only.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Schooler immediately
eligible at Texas Tech
Former Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler will be eligible to play immediately this fall at Texas Tech after leaving the Pac-12 team for which he started the past three seasons.
The Pac-12 has opted against playing football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big 12 plans to play a reduced 10-game schedule that starts Sept. 12.
Coach Matt Wells said day that Schooler, a graduate transfer, joined the Red Raiders last week. Schooler had 318 tackles in 37 games at Arizona, and goes into his final season with 46 tackles for losses, the most among any active FBS player.
Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the face over the weekend, a program spokesman said. Garrett was treated for wounds from a bullet that police said passed through both of his cheeks. Coach Ryan Day
- didn’t address Garrett’s future with the program or say whether he would be able to play if the Big Ten decides to start a season later in the fall or winter. Police said the shooting is still being investigated.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA grants Harris
eligibility at Iowa State
The NCAA granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.
Harris averaged 9.9 points and made 138 3-pointers in two seasons with the Tigers.
Veteran Oklahoma women’s coach Sherri Coale apologized Sunday night after a number of former players described incidents of racial insensitivity during their time playing for the Sooners. Former player Gioya Carter tweeted her thoughts about Coale and the comments drew support from T’ona Edwards and Ijeoma Odimgbe. Jacqueline Jeffcoat
- tweeted that Coale made racist comments during her time at Oklahoma. Coale has coached the Sooners since 1996, winning 501 games and taking her teams to three Final Fours.
CYCLING
Ewan wins stage; Alaphilippe keeps yellow jersey in Tour
Caleb Ewan won a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France in Sisteron, while Julian Alaphilippe held on to the yellow jersey that he claimed with a stage victory a day earlier.
With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel.
Irish champion Bennett crossed second and European champion Giacomo Nizzolo came third — both with the same time as Ewan.
Alaphilippe crossed with the main pack and retained a four-second lead over Adam Yates, with Marc Hirschi still third overall, seven seconds behind.
ELSEWHERE
The San Jose Sharks re-signed center Joel Kellman
- to a two-year contract. Kellman had three goals and four assists in 31 games last season for the Sharks.
- North Carolina State said its women’s soccer team won’t play this fall. The school said the decision was due to a “depleted roster, the combination of injuries and not all members of its roster returning to Raleigh this semester.”
— From staff and wire reports