Sports briefs: Johnson shifting into IndyCar with Ganassi

Koepka drops out of U.S. Open

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year.

Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.

Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.

RUNNING

Richmond race offers shot at Boston field

The Richmond Marathon is incorporating a new timing solution to provide official results and give participants the opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon.