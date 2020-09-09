Sports briefs: Johnson shifting into IndyCar with Ganassi

AUTO RACING
Johnson shifting into IndyCar with Ganassi
Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team.
The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar’s schedule. If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.
The partnership announced Wednesday would also leave room for Johnson to compete in select NASCAR events because Ganassi fields only two cars in the Cup Series. Johnson has spent his entire 20-year Cup career driving for Hendrick Motorsports, which is currently at the four-car maximum and would not have room for Johnson after he retires from full-time NASCAR competition in November.
Johnson, who turns 45 next week, tested an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Ganassi in July.
GOLF
Koepka drops out of U.S. Open
Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year.
Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.
Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.
RUNNING
Richmond race offers shot at Boston field
The Richmond Marathon is incorporating a new timing solution to provide official results and give participants the opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Sports Backers in August announced this year’s marathon will be run mostly on the Virginia Capital Trail, with participants running the course on their own any day from Nov. 7 to Nov. 22. In collaboration with RunSignup, runners can now receive an official time for the Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon or Allianz Partners 8k using a timing chip on their race bibs.
An app called RaceJoy is used to validate the times, and allows friends and family to track runners’ progress through GPS and even send them encouragement during the race. Participants will cross a timing mat at the start and finish lines.
Bart Yasso, the retired chief running officer of Runner’s World magazine, said in a statement released by Sports Backers that the technology could become a new trend in the running world. Eric Cone, RunSignup’s vice president of strategic business, is based locally and works out of Richmond.
SOCCER
Kickers’ Sawtzsky is USL One coach of month
The Richmond Kickers’ Darren Sawatzky has been named USL League One’s coach of the month for August after his team won all four of its outings in the month, propelling it to a top-two position in the standings.
The Kickers’ run through the month included victories against two other current members of the top four in League One, defeating fourth-placed Forward Madison FC 1-0 on August 8 and then rounding out the month with a 2-1 victory against league-leader Greenville Triumph SC. The Kickers are undefeated in their six games overall after a 2-2 draw on the road against Tucson last Saturday.
CYCLING
Ewan takes stage; Sagan is penalized
Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a dash to the finish in Poitiers in which Peter Sagan was penalized for barging a rival.
Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert. The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th. Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.
In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic kept the leader’s yellow jersey.
OLYMPICS
Groups want Winter Games out of China
Beijing is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics with rumblings of a boycott and calls to move the games because of alleged human rights violations.
A coalition of human rights groups delivered that demand to Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee president, ahead of the body’s executive board meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday.
The letter said that the 2008 Olympics had failed to improve China’s human rights record, and that since then, it has built “an Orwellian surveillance network” in Tibet and incarcerated more than a million Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, in the Xinjiang region. It listed other alleged abuses in Hong Kong as well as the intimidation of Taiwan.
ELSEWHERE
Former North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleaded guilty after she fatally struck an 89-year-old pedestrian in a Durham O2 Fitness parking lot in January. Hatchell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by vehicle and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. If she violates those terms, she will be ordered to serve a 30-day sentence, Durham County district attorney’s office spokeswoman Sarah Willets
- said.
- While thoroughbred racing hoped a Triple Crown winner would help save the sport, it didn’t save its owner from bankruptcy.
Ahmed Zayat
- , owner of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, filed for Chapter 7 protection in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in his home state of New Jersey, the Thoroughbred Daily News reported.
— From staff and wire reports