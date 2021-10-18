Sports briefs: Kane suspended for fake shot card

NHL
Kane suspended for fake shot card
The NHL on Monday suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
The league said Kane won’t be paid during the suspension and will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The league also said that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.
Lightning forward Kucherov out indefinitely with injury
Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury he suffered late in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions’ overtime win over the Washington Capitals last weekend.
Kucherov missed all of the 2020-21 regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason. He returned in the playoffs to have eight goals and 24 assists to help the Lightning win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
- Columbus Blue Jackets forward
Max Domi
- will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture. The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday.
- Former NHL player
Jimmy Hayes
- had fentanyl and cocaine in his body when he died in August at the age of 31. Hayes, who retired after the 2017-18 season after a seven-year career, died at his home in Milton, Mass., on Aug. 23. A Massachusetts state medical examiner has ruled his death as accidental from “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” according to the Boston Globe.
GOLF
Full field set for DECC at CCV
With the conclusion of the 2020-21 reg- ular season, the 66-player field is set for the first Charles Schwab Cup playoff event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Friday through Sunday at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
The players set to tee it up this week have combined to win 310 PGA Tour events and 210 PGA Tour Champions events. World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson is set to defend his title as he makes his fifth Champions Tour start. .
Five-time Schwab Cup champion and fellow Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer enters the playoffs atop the Schwab Cup standings. No. 2 Jim Furyk, No. 3 Jerry Kelly, No. 4 Miguel Angel Jimenez and No. 5 Ernie Els are also in the field.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State coach fired after refusing vaccine
After less than two years on the job, Nick Rolovich has been fired as Washington State’s coach for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to the mandate that all state employees be vaccinated by Oct. 18, but his tenure at WSU ended Monday.
A report in The Oregonian said Rolovich was terminated along with other unvaccinated WSU assistant coaches. Further details weren’t immediately available.
The Cougars were 5-6 during Rolovich’s 1½ seasons as WSU’s coach.
- Arizona has lost its second quarterback in two weeks to a season-ending injury.
- Wildcats coach
Jedd Fisch
- said
Gunner Cruz
- is done for the year after suffering a thumb injury in Saturday’s 34-0 loss to Colorado. The sophomore is expected to have surgery and will have about a six-month rehabilitation. Cruz opened the season as the starter but was replaced by
Will Plummer
- after struggling against San Diego State. Cruz became the starter again when
Jordan McCloud
- suffered knee and ankle injuries against UCLA on. Oct. 9. McCloud had surgery last week. Plummer will again be the starter now for the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12).
- The Southeastern Conference fined Tennessee $250,000 for fans stopping the Volunteers’ game with Mississippi for about 20 minutes throwing water bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes, hot dogs, a plastic mustard bottle and at least one golf ball onto the field. The league office also said that Tennessee must review video to identify and punish fans who threw anything onto the field.
- Syracuse quarterback
Tommy DeVito
- said he’s entering the transfer portal. DeVito succeeded
Eric Dungey
- as the starter in 2019 and kept the job for two seasons, though he missed the final seven games of 2020 with a leg injury. He started the first three games this season but was replaced by Mississippi State transfer
Garrett Shrader
- .
SOCCER
Ex-W&M player Ellis leading bid for biennial Women’s World Cup
Former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis is now leading a group that is exploring a biennial Women’s World Cup as a way to grow the game, but insists the plan isn’t a foregone conclusion.
FIFA revealed aspirations last month to redraft the calendar of international soccer competitions to accommodate holding the men’s and women’s tournaments every two years.
Ellis, a former William & Mary star who coached the U.S. to two Women’s World Cup titles, leads the technical advisory group FIFA announced Monday that is discussing the plan. It includes current and former players, coaches, referees, executives and administrators.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Vitale found to have cancer again ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year. The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said he has undergone tests that show he has lymphoma.
Vitale in August underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time.
Vitale said doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated.
Vitale, 82, said the treatment plan involves steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He has also been told by medical experts that there is a 90% cure rate. He plans to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy schedule.
ELSEWHERE
Darnell Coles
- was hired by the Washington Nationals as their hitting coach, returning him to an organization he worked for in the minor leagues and reuniting him with manager
Dave Martinez,
- a former teammate. Coles was most recently the hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who fired him in June during his third season there.
