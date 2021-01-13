Sports briefs: Keller charged with role in Capitol riot

SWIMMING
Olympian Keller charged with role in Capitol riot
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
Keller, 38, competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 freestyle.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Connecticut guard Bouknight out indefinitely
UConn guard James Bouknight will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his left elbow, the school said Wednesday.
The school had earlier said the sophomore hyperextended his left while diving for a loose ball in the first half of the Huskies’ win at Marquette on Jan. 5. He came back into the game, but has missed UConn’s last two contests, wins over Butler and DePaul.
Bouknight had been leading the Big East in scoring, averaging 20.3 points, while making 45% of his shots from the field.
- Georgetown canceled its men’s g
- ame against DePaul on Wednesday, citing a COVID-19-related issue with the program. Georgetown (3-8) and DePaul (1-4) are the 10th- and 11th-place teams in the Big East.
- T
- wo SMU men’s games scheduled for this week were postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case
- and contact tracing issues in the prog
- ram. The Mustangs were supposed to play at Memphis on Thursday and host Wichita State on Saturda
- y.
BASEBALL
Senzatela, Rockies reach $3 million deal
Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.
A right-hander who turns 26 on Jan. 21, Senzatela was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts last year.
- Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington. MLB is the first of the major professional sports leagues to say it would alter its lobbying strategy in the wake of the Capitol riots.
Mark Shapiro
- has been given a five-year contract extension as the Toronto Blue Jays’ president and chief executive officer. Shapiro worked for the Cleveland Indians before becoming the Blue Jays’ president on Oct. 31, 2015.
- The Texas Rangers signed right-handed pitcher
Justin Anderson
- and veteran catcher
Drew Butera
- to minor league contracts that include invitations to major league spring training. Butera got a one-year deal that will be worth $1 million if he is on the big league roster after he played the past two-plus seasons with Colorado. Anderson, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last July, got a two-year minor league deal that would be worth $850,000 in the majors.
TENNIS
Sabalenka captures third consecutive tour title
Aryna Sabalenka won her third straight tour title and 15th straight match by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 in the Abu Dhabi Open final.
The fourth-seeded Belarusian, who won indoor tournaments in Ostrava and Linz at the end of last season, last lost in the third round of the French Open in October.
Sabalenka will rise three places to seventh in the rankings. She is 9-4 in career finals and 6-0 in the last 16 months. Kudermetova was playing in her first tour final.
Hurkacz defeats Korda to capture Delray Beach crown
Hubert Hurkacz won his second career ATP Tour title by beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-3 in the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open.
Hurkacz’s only other title was in 2019 at Winston-Salem, N.C., where he became the second Polish tour-level champion in the Open era.
ELSEWHERE
- Brazilian-born midfielder
Catarina Macario
- received permission from FIFA to play for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. The governing body’s approval means she could appear in a pair of national team exhibition games in Florida against Colombia later this month. Macario, who came to the United States when she was 12 and played for Stanford, is currently in camp with the national team. She became an American citizen in October but hadn’t been able to play for the team while awaiting FIFA’s permission. She announced last week that she is going to forgo her senior year and embark on a professional career. She has signed her first pro contract with seven-time European champion Lyon. The two-time winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s best college player, Macario set a Stanford season record of 32 goals and 23 assists in 2019, when the Cardinal won the College Cup. She finished her career at Stanford with 63 goals and 47 assists in 68 matches.
- The United States men’s handball team was forced to withdraw from the world championships in Egypt after a coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. team said “a majority of our players and staff members tested positive for the virus” before the squad planned to travel to Egypt. “Everyone seems to be in good health, with little to no symptoms currently,” the team said. “However, the virus has rendered us unable to field a competitive team.” U.S. coach