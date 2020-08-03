AUTO RACING
Keselowski gets Team Penske extension
Brad Keselowski finally got a contract extension from Team Penske, announced Monday, the day after NASCAR’s 2012 champion won his third race of the season.
Keselowski has been open in his desire to remain with the organization where he gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR championship. The 10-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic had prolonged extension talks.
Terms were not released, but a source familiar with the contract said the extension is one year through 2021.
Keselowski won Sunday at New Hampshire and trails only Virginia driver Denny Hamlin (five wins) and Kevin Harvick (four) in Cup wins this season. All three of Keselowski’s victories have come since the season resumed in May and with a new crew chief.
GOLF
Werenski captures Barracuda Championship
Richy Werenski sank a flop shot from the fairway on the par-4 16th for a 5-point eagle and birdied the last for a 1-point victory over Troy Merritt on Sunday evening in the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif.
Werenski won for the first time on the PGA Tour, scoring 13 points in the final round on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course — the first-time venue after 21 years at Montreux Golf and Country Club. The 28-year-old former Georgia Tech player won the event three years after losing to Chris Stroud on the second hole of a playoff.
Werenski had made 100 tour starts. The fifth straight first-time winner in the tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event, Werenski earned a spot in the PGA Championship in San Francisco. He and Merritt, also in the field next week at TPC Harding Park, secured spots in the U.S. Open in September at Winged Foot.
Werenski finished with 39 points, with players getting 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, zero for par, minus-1 for bogey and minus-3 for double bogey or worse.
PRO FOOTBALL
Johnson buys XFL for $15 million
Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
Johnson, 48, made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.
TENNIS
Tour competition resumes in Palermo
Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break on Monday, and players at the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open had to handle their own towels and not shake hands of opponents.
The strict rules because of the coronavirus included no showers on site, and no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe.
A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social-distancing measures.
They watched sixth-seeded Donna Vekic beat Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-2 in the first official match — for men or women — since early March.
It was harder for Sara Errani, the only previous champion in in the draw. The 2012 winner took nearly three hours to secure a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win over Sorana Cirstea.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was one of four men given wild card entries for the tuneup tournament that will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open. Murray won the Western & Southern Open in 2008 and 2011. The hard-court event is usually held in Cincinnati but is moving to the site of the U.S. Open as part of efforts to hold professional competition during the coronavirus pandemic. Also getting wild cards for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament: Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe
- . Main-draw play will run Aug. 22-28. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mamukelashvili returning to Seton Hall
Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has opted out of the NBA draft and is returning to Seton Hall for his senior year.
The native of Tbilisi, Georgia, averaged 11.9 points and 6 rebounds in 20 games last season.
Corey Kispert
- will not pursue professional options and is returning to Gonzaga for his senior season. A 6-foot-7 forward, Kispert averaged 13.9 points and led the Zags with 78 3-pointers as a junior.
STATE HALL OF FAME
Nominations open for student-athlete honors
The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its 16th annual Student Athlete Achievement Awards. The Hall of Fame is looking for high school juniors and seniors from across the state that excel academically, athletically, and in their communities. The application period runs from August 3 through October 23.
Applicants/nominees must meet the following criteria: attend high school in Virginia (public or private); be a junior or senior during the 2020–21 academic year; letter in at least one VHSL/VISAA-sanctioned sport; and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Student athletes may submit an application themselves, or be nominated by a family member, coach, administrator or mentor.
ELSEWHERE
Dick Trachok
- , whose athletic career at the University of Nevada, Reno spanned parts of nine decades as a star running back, coach and athletic director, has died. He was 94. The U.S. Army Air Corps veteran starred on teams that went 25-6 from 1946-48 and played in the school’s first two bowl games — the 1948 Salad Bowl and 1949 Harbor Bowl. He was coach from 1959 to 1968 and athletic director from 1969 to 1986.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.