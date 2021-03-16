Sports briefs: Kickers to face defending champ in home opener

SOCCER

Kickers face defending champ in home opener

USL League One on Tuesday announced dates for each club’s home opener, and the Richmond Kickers will open their home slate on April 24 at City Stadium against Greenville Triumph SC, the defending league champion.

The opener will come six months after the conclusion of Richmond’s 2020 schedule, at home against Chattanooga Red Wolves. The Kickers, in their first season under coach Darren Sawatzky went 8-6-2 and came close to making a league-final appearance for the first time since 2010.

The club permitted 1,000 people into City Stadium for games last season. The capacity included teams, media and other personnel, so the maximum number of fans was less than 900.

The Kickers will open the season on the road on April 17 against New England Revolution II. NHL

Ovechkin passes Esposito in Caps’ win