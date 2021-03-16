Sports briefs: Kickers to face defending champ in home opener

SOCCER
Kickers face defending champ in home opener
USL League One on Tuesday announced dates for each club’s home opener, and the Richmond Kickers will open their home slate on April 24 at City Stadium against Greenville Triumph SC, the defending league champion.
The opener will come six months after the conclusion of Richmond’s 2020 schedule, at home against Chattanooga Red Wolves. The Kickers, in their first season under coach Darren Sawatzky went 8-6-2 and came close to making a league-final appearance for the first time since 2010.
The club permitted 1,000 people into City Stadium for games last season. The capacity included teams, media and other personnel, so the maximum number of fans was less than 900.
The Kickers will open the season on the road on April 17 against New England Revolution II. NHL
Ovechkin passes Esposito in Caps’ win
Alex Ovechkin scored his 718th career goal to pass Phil Esposito for sole possession of sixth on the NHL’s career list and became the second active player to record 1,300 points, helping the Washington Capitals beat the visiting New York Islanders 3-1 Tuesday night.
Washington snapped New York’s winning streak at nine and point streak at 12. The Capitals have won six in a row and 10 of their past 11 to move ahead of the Islanders into first place in the East Division.
- New Jersey Devils captain
Nico Hischier
- is expected to miss three weeks following surgery to repair a frontal sinus fracture. Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.
NBA
Kings’ Bagley suffers broken hand
The Sacramento Kings lost Marvin Bagley III to a broken hand and then lost the game with a fourth-quarter collapse against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Bagley sustained the injury in the second quarter of a 122-116 loss in Charlotte, N.C. X-rays performed at the arena confirmed Bagley suffered a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, the team said.
Bagley, who came out of Duke as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has appeared in 36 games this season, averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.
BASEBALL
James becomes part-owner of Red Sox
NBA star LeBron James has become a partner in Fenway Sports Group, making the Los Angeles Lakers star a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox as well as the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team. The paper reported that Maverick Carter, James’ longtime business partner, was also involved in the deal.
- Blue Jays pitcher
Nate Pearson
- aggravated his strained right groin during a bullpen session Tuesday, further decreasing the hard-throwing right-hander’s chance of making Toronto’s opening-day roster. Pearson strained his groin in his debut spring training outing March 1. He felt fine after a bullpen session Saturday, his first since the injury. Right-hander
RossStripling
- is expected to replace Pearson in Toronto’s rotation.
- The Seattle Mariners lost a potential arm out of the bullpen after
Roenis Elias
- was scheduled to undergo surgery for an elbow injury suffered last week. Seattle manager
ScottServais
- did not know the specifics of which surgery Elias will need. Servais said Elias had multiple doctors look at the injury following an initial MRI and all seem to agree surgery will be the best course. Elias was injured during his outing last Thursday.
- Texas Rangers outfielder
Willie Calhoun
- likely will start the regular season on the injured list because of a lingering groin injury. General manager
Chris Young
- said Calhoun, who hasn’t played in a spring training game since March 8, has a low-grade groin strain. Rangers manager
Chris Woodward
- later said right-hander
Kyle Gibson
- will be the starting pitcher in the season opener April 1 at Kansas City. It will be the first opening-day start for Gibson.
- The D.C. city government gave the Washington Nationals the go-ahead to have 5,000 spectators at their home games when the regular season begins next month. The Nationals were one of the few major league teams that didn’t already have permission to allow fans this season. Nationals Park’s capacity is a little more than 41,000, so an attendance of 5,000 would represent slightly more than 12% of what the stadium can hold.
TENNIS
Nadal drops out of Miami Open
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.
The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- eased into the second round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy as teenager
Clara Tauson
- ‘s 13-match winning run ended. Seeded fifth, Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 6-4 against
Cagla Buyukakcay
- . Eighth-seeded
Daria Kasatkina
- beat Tauson 6-4, 7-6 (0) after Tauson’s surprise first WTA title in Lyon last week. Wild card holder
Margarita Gasparyan
- upset seventh-seeded
Kristina Mladenovic
- 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1.
ELSEWHERE
- Slovenian
Tadej Pogacar
- won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, adding to his title in the UAE Tour last month. After placing fourth in the concluding time trial, Pogačar finished 1 minute, 3 seconds ahead of
Wout van Aert
- in the overall standings.
Mikel Landa
- finished third overall, 3:57 behind.
— From staff and wire reports