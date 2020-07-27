COLLEGE FOOTBALL
King named Hurricanes’ starting QB
If Miami has a football season, D’Eriq King will be the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.
The Hurricanes made the announcement Monday that King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session.
For now, Miami is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 5 at Temple. That date is in doubt, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it will have on college football schedules.
King transferred to Miami in January. He played in four games for Houston last season before announcing that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.
King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston — a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown has shifted responsibilities on his staff after the exit of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. Brown said that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the unit, and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will handle the back of the defense. Brown also said defensive analyst Jeff Casteel will now coach the outside linebackers, and outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright will oversee the safeties. Jeff Koonz
will continue in his roles as inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
PRO BASKETBALL
Irving supports WNBA players’ income
Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.
The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.
The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.
Irving said that with the help of WNBA players Natasha Cloud — who chose to sit out — and Jewell Loyd, he connected with several WNBA players who discussed with him the challenges they faced in deciding whether to play. The season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
He decided to help with the financial burden in a league where the top annual salary is a little more than $200,000.
Irving is not with the Nets for the restart of the NBA season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
SOCCER
Atlanta makes Glass interim coach
Atlanta United promoted Stephen Glass to serve as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent successor to Frank de Boer.
Glass was appointed to the post on Monday, three days after the departure of de Boer on the heels of a dismal performance at the MLS Is Back tournament.
Glass has coached the franchise’’s second-division club, Atlanta United 2, since January 2019.
K.C., N.Y. advance in MLS tourney
Tim Melia made two saves during the penalty shootout, Gianluca Busio scored the deciding penalty and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on penalties after the sides played to a 0-0 draw in regulation early Monday morning in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Kansas City advanced to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament in a match that wrapped up around 1:15 a.m. Kansas City will face Philadelphia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Alan Pulido, Ilie Sanchez and Busio scored for Kansas City in the penalty shootout, finally getting shots past Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal after he spent the night keeping the Whitecaps in the game.
Earlier, Jesús Medina scored in the fifth minute, Valentín Castellanos doubled the lead early in the second half and Maxi Moralez provided the clinching goal late as New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.
NYCFC was the last team to qualify for the knockout round of the tournament thanks to Houston’s draw against the LA Galaxy in the next-to-last match of the group stage. A late Galaxy goal knocked out the Dynamo and kept NYCFC in the tournament as the final third-place team to advance.
NYCFC will play either Portland or FC Cincinnati in the quarterfinals.
GOLF
Villegas’ daughter dies of cancer
The 22-month-old daughter of Camilo Villegas of Colombia has died from tumors on her brain and spine, the PGA Tour said Monday.
Mia Villegas was diagnosed March 14, two weeks after Villegas and his wife, Maria, noticed she wasn’t as playful. Tests showed tumors on her brain and spine. She had surgery, and then chemotherapy. The tour said she died Sunday night.
Villegas’’ four PGA Tour victories include consecutive wins in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to close out the 2008 season.
