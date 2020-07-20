NBA
Kings await MRI results on Bagley
The Sacramento Kings are awaiting the results of an MRI after prized big man Marvin Bagley III went down with another injury during practice inside the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.
The Kings said Bagley underwent an MRI after hurting his right foot during Sunday’s practice. The team said it is awaiting further evaluation of the MRI from doctors and will update Bagley’s condition when results are available.
Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has appeared in only 13 games this season. He missed 22 games with a broken thumb early in the season and 25 of the last 29 games with a left midfoot sprain.
The Kings are already missing point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is expected to be reevaluated soon after spraining an ankle in practice last week, and Harrison Barnes, who remains in Sacramento under COVID-19 protocols. Richaun Holmes is still under 10-day quarantine orders for inadvertently leaving the NBA bubble.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Top WCC player Petrusev to turn pro
West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev said Monday that he will pursue a professional career and not return for his final two years at Gonzaga, citing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the upcoming season.
Petrusev tweeted that while his goal is to play in the NBA, he has signed with Mega Bemax of Serbia.
Petrusev averaged a team-high 17.8 points, which ranked third in the West Coast Conference last season. The sophomore led the league in shooting at 56.5% from the field and was second in the league with 7.7 rebounds per game.
NHL
Rangers’ Lemieux suspended for two games
New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended by the NHL for the first two games of the team’s preliminary-round series against Carolina because of an illegal check that injured Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi in March.
The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday, four months after holding a hearing with Lemieux. The NHL waited until return to play guidelines were in place before making a ruling.
The suspension means Lemieux will miss the first two games of the Rangers’ best-of-five series against Carolina, which opens in Toronto on Aug. 1. He will be eligible to play in New York’s exhibition game against the New York Islanders on July 29.
SOCCER
Beckham’s Miami team falls to 0-5
David Beckham‘s Inter Miami became the first Major League Soccer team to lose its first five games when Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored midway through the second half Monday in New York City’s 1-0 victory in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Two other expansion teams had been winless in their first five games, including draws: Chivas USA in 2005 and Montreal in 2012.
NYCFC (1-4) won for the first time in the 2020 season and guaranteed a third-place finish in Group A with 3 points. But NYCFC will need help from others to advance in the MLS is Back tournament as one of the top four third-place finishers. NYCFC’s minus-2 goal differential through three matches means it likely will need stumbles from a combination of teams in order to reach the knockout round.
On Sunday night, Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal of the season early in the second half, Chris Wondolowski provided the clincher moments after coming on as a substitute, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 to clinch a spot in the round of 16.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Roanoke coach stepping down
Matt McGuire is leaving the dugout.
McGuire, who steered Roanoke College to the 2017 NCAA Division III World Series, said Monday he has stepped down as coach to take a sales job. He will work for BSN Sports, which is a uniform, apparel and equipment company in Salem.
The William Byrd High School graduate guided Roanoke to 168 wins in his eight seasons at the helm.
Assistant coach Cam Cassady has been named the interim head coach for the 2020-21 school year.
McGuire led the Maroons to a school-record 35 wins in 2017.
ELSEWHERE
Brown announces another retirement
Reading too much into a tweet from receiver Antonio Brown is risky. But given the rumors that have swirled connecting Brown to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, it was noteworthy that Brown took to Twitter on Monday morning to make what appeared to be a retirement announcement. “At this point, the risk is greater than the reward. Thank you everyone who been part of this journey. I sincerely thank you for everything!” Brown tweeted.
Brown has announced his retirement at least twice before, including last September after he was released by the New England Patriots following sexual-assault allegations.
Brown hasn’t played since but has been seen working out this summer with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate star, in Southern California.
Michigan State track star killed in shooting
Michigan State track standout Tony Martin, who in a decorated career at Saginaw High School shattered the state’s outdoor long jump record, died in an early morning shooting Sunday at a Saginaw, Mich., gas station, his high school coach, DeEddie Sanders, told the Free Press. He was 19 years old.
A 22-year-old man accompanying Martin also died in the shooting, Sanders said, but details about what prompted the shooting weren’t immediately available.
In high school, Martin shattered the state’s long jump record with a leap of 26 feet, 6 inches, tying Carl Lewis for the country’s seventh-longest outdoor jump and falling 4 inches shy of the national record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.