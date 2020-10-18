Sports briefs: Kokrak wins PGA Tour event in 233rd try

GOLF

Kokrak wins PGA Tour event in 233rd try

In his 10th season, in his 233rd tournament, Jason Kokrak can finally call himself a PGA Tour winner.

Kokrak earned it Sunday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nev. He matched the best round of the tournament with an 8-under 64 to overcome a three-shot deficit at the start and win a duel on the back nine with Xander Schauffele.

Kokrak began to pull away with four straight birdies on the front nine, and birdie putts from 20 feet and 18 feet to start the back nine stretched his lead to two shots. Schauffele answered with three straight birdies, the last one a 45-footer by using his putter from the thick collar of the 13th green to catch him. Then, it was a matter of who blinked first.

That turned out to be Schauffele on the par-5 16th, when he only managed to advance his shot from deep rough left of the fairway some 85 yards into more rough. His third shot peeled off to the right into more rough well below the green, and he made his only bogey in his round of 66.