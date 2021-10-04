Sports briefs: Langer, Jimenez commit to DECC

Syracuse WR Harris to transfer

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris plans to transfer. Orange coach Dino Babers confirmed that the junior has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Harris, who also did not play in the previous game against Liberty, announced his decision Sunday on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Harris set Syracuse rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2018 with 40 catches for 565 yards. He was a third-team, all-ACC selection in 2020, when he had 58 catches for 733 yards and five TDs, and had 16 catches for 171 yards in three games this season.

Hooker named Vols’ starting QB

Hendon Hooker has played well enough to finally earn the starting quarterback job at Tennessee.

Volunteers coach Josh Heupel had left open the issue of who his starter is the past five weeks after initially naming Joe Milton, a redshirt junior transfer from Michigan. But an injury to Milton opened the job up to Hooker, a redshirt senior transfer from Virginia Tech.