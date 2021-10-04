Sports briefs: Langer, Jimenez commit to DECC

GOLF
Langer, Jimenez commit to DECC
World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer and 21-time European Tour winner Miguel Angel Jimenez have committed to play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on October 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, tournament officials said Monday.
Langer and Jimenez are ranked in the top five of the Charles Schwab Cup standings with two events remaining before the DECC. The top-ranked Langer has one win and 21 top 10 finishes this season and fifth-ranked Jimenez has two wins during the 2020-21 season.
Langer is a five-time Charles Schwab Cup champion and won the 2017 Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Since joining PGA Tour Champions full time in 2008, Langer has recorded 41 victories, the second-most all-time wins on the Champions Tour. Langer tied for fourth in last year’s tournament.
In 2019, Jimenez tied a course record with a final-round 63 to post an 18-under total and a two-shot victory in the DECC. He has registered 10 Champions victories since joining the tour in 2014.
The DECC is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tide tailback McClellan out for the season
Alabama coach Nick Saban said tailback Jase McClellan is sidelined for the year with a knee injury, leaving the team with three healthy scholarship backs.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s second-leading rusher is set for surgery on Tuesday, Saban said. McClellan was injured in a win over No. 17 Mississippi, when Brian Robinson Jr. ran 36 times for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
Alabama visits Texas A&M on Saturday.
Indiana QB Penix sidelined indefinitely
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s first three seasons ended early because of injuries. The Hoosiers remain hopeful Penix won’t make it four in a row.
Coach Tom Allen said Monday that the redshirt junior suffered a separated throwing shoulder during Saturday’s loss at Penn State. He is out indefinitely.
Jack Tuttle, who replaced Penix for the final two games last season, is expected to take over when the Hoosiers return to action Oct. 16 against No. 11 Michigan State. The Hoosiers have a bye this week.
Syracuse WR Harris to transfer
Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris plans to transfer. Orange coach Dino Babers confirmed that the junior has decided to enter the transfer portal.
Harris, who also did not play in the previous game against Liberty, announced his decision Sunday on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Harris set Syracuse rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2018 with 40 catches for 565 yards. He was a third-team, all-ACC selection in 2020, when he had 58 catches for 733 yards and five TDs, and had 16 catches for 171 yards in three games this season.
Hooker named Vols’ starting QB
Hendon Hooker has played well enough to finally earn the starting quarterback job at Tennessee.
Volunteers coach Josh Heupel had left open the issue of who his starter is the past five weeks after initially naming Joe Milton, a redshirt junior transfer from Michigan. But an injury to Milton opened the job up to Hooker, a redshirt senior transfer from Virginia Tech.
Hooker’s performance in a rout of Missouri last weekend was enough for Heupel to finally be named the starter Monday before the Vols host South Carolina on Saturday. Hooker has thrown eight TD passes with no interceptions since taking over as the starter Sept. 18.
Daniels’ status uncertain for Auburn test
Quarterback JT Daniels was held out of throwing drills for No. 2 Georgia on Monday, leaving the junior’s status uncertain for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at No. 18 Auburn.
The Bulldogs leaned on their running game and defense to overwhelm No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 last week. Daniels was in uniform but did not play after testing his right lat injury in pregame warmups.
- Wisconsin is listing quarterback
Graham Mertz
- as questionable for Saturday’s game at Illinois after a chest injury knocked him out of the weekend loss to Michigan. Mertz didn’t return to the Michigan game after
Daxton Hill
- sacked him early in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ 38-17 triumph.
- The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 win over then-No. 10 Florida last Saturday.
TENNIS
ATP to probe abuse allegations against Zverev
The men’s professional tour has opened an investigation into a former girlfriend’s accusations of domestic abuse by Olympic gold medalist and 2020 U.S Open runner-up Alexander Zverev.
The ATP said it is looking into “allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.”
Zverev is a 24-year-old German who currently is ranked No. 4 in the world. He has denied the allegations and said he welcomes the investigation.
The former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, first made the accusations last year. She provided a new, detailed account in a Slate.com story in August.
- Second-seeded
Casper Ruud
- beat
Cameron Norrie
- 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday evening in the San Diego Open for his ATP Tour-leading fifth victory of the season. Ruud, ranked No. 10 in the world, has gone 5 for 5 in finals this year.
ELSEWHERE
- Nashville assistant coach
Todd Richards
- is recovering from a heart attack. The NHL’s Predators said that Richards, a former Minnesota and Columbus head coach, had the attack Friday. Richards has been released from the hospital and is resting at home in Nashville.
- Defender
John Brooks
- will miss the United States’ three World Cup qualifiers this month because of a back injury. Wolfsburg coach
Mark van Bommel
- said Monday that Brooks, 28, will not travel from Germany to Texas, where the Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night.
— From staff and wire reports