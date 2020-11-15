Sports briefs: Lasorda hospitalized, in intensive care

BASEBALL
Lasorda hospitalized, in intensive care
Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.
He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month. In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.
NBA
Deal near involving Schroder, Green
The NBA offseason is over. A wild few days of decisions and player movement await.
Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schröder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft, a source with knowledge of that agreement told the AP.
That trade is likely to be finalized after the draft, the source said Sunday. The swap cannot be formally announced until it is completed and has league approval.
The “temporary transaction moratorium” across the league ends Monday at noon, the league told teams. Also officially due Monday: All-NBA forward Anthony Davis‘ decision on his $28.7 million option year with the Lakers, one that he will formally decline in favor of signing a long-term and huge money contract with that club.
Nicolas Batum‘s $27.1 million option decision with Charlotte is also due Monday. Preseason games — also still in flux — would start around Dec. 11, and the season begins Dec. 22. COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boeheim tests positive for COVID-19
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities.
Boeheim, 75, said Sunday that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home. He said he doesn’t have any symptoms.
Athletics director John Wildhack said all members of the program underwent another round of testing and will be tested again multiple times over the next week.
- UT Martin coach
Anthony Stewart
- was found dead Sunday just before the start of his fifth season with the Skyhawks. He was 50. Mr. Stewart had been at UT Martin since 2014, starting as associate head coach under
Heath Schroyer
- . The Skyhawks have won 94 games since then, the most in any six-year span since UT Martin moved to Division I. UT Martin put together three straight 20-win seasons between 2014 and 2017, a first in school history.
BOXING
Crawford keeps welterweight title
Terence Crawford started slow and finished fast, stopping Kell Brook with a barrage of punches in the fourth round Saturday night to retain his welterweight title in Las Vegas.
Crawford remained unbeaten and kept his place on the pound-for-pound best list with an impressive stoppage of the veteran Brook, who fought well for three rounds before succumbing to Crawford’s power.
Crawford turned the fight around with a big right hand that sent Brook (39-3) into the ropes and prompted referee Tony Weeks to give him an 8-count. When the fight resumed, he landed a half dozen punches to the head before Weeks waved the fight to a close at 1:14 of the fourth round.
Crawford scored his 28th knockout in running his record to 37-0.
The fight followed a bizarre ending in a 115-pound title rematch that left Joshua Franco still holding the belt he won in his first fight with Andrew Moloney in June.
Franco’s eye swelled from what was ruled an accidental head butt in the first round of the scheduled 12-round bout. After the ringside physician ruled Franco couldn’t go on at the end of second round because his eye was shut, the fight was called a no-contest.
TENNIS
Sabalenka tops Mertens for title
Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 to win the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday for her third title of the season.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka from Belarus joined Simona Halep as the only players with three tournament wins in the shortened 2020 season.
Dominic Thiem
- made sure this year’s ATP Finals didn’t begin the same way last year’s ended. Thiem outlasted
Stefanos Tsitsipas
- in a rematch of the 2019 final, beating the defending champion 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match of the tournament inside a largely empty O2 Arena in London.
ELSEWHERE
- The world champion U.S. women’s soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourth-ranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final. The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup.
Jim Pace
- , the overall winner of the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona, has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 59. Mr. Pace’s family said he died Friday in Memphis, Tenn.
