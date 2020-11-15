Sports briefs: Lasorda hospitalized, in intensive care

BASEBALL

Lasorda hospitalized, in intensive care

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month. In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

