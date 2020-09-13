Sports briefs: Lee wins LPGA major in three-way playoff

GOLF
Lee wins LPGA major title in playoff
Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than Lee, 29.
She was never in the lead at any point until she sank a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.
Miguel Angel Jimenez
- completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D., the PGA Tour Champions’ first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and -over tour. Jimenez finished at 14-under 196. Flesch posted a 63.
Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., at 47 years old for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open. Cink closed with a 7-under 65 — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs. Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson
- at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267. Higgs shot a 68.
Scottie Scheffler became the second player forced to withdraw from a major championship because of the coronavirus with a positive test result that knocks him out of the U.S. Open this week at Winged Foot. The USGA said Scheffler, the leading candidate as PGA Tour rookie of the year, was asymtomatic and at home in Dallas. Scheffler was replaced in the field by Branden Grace
- , who was the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.
NHL
Lightning whip Islanders, take 3-1 lead
Blake Coleman tied it 15 seconds after the New York Islanders took the lead, Ondrej Palat scored the go-ahead goal 12 seconds later and the Tampa Bay Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Edmonton, Alberta.
Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a key 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn
- scored in the second period and the Dallas Stars locked down on the Vegas Golden Knights in the final minutes to win Game 4 of the Western Conference final 2-1 Saturday night. The result left the Stars a win away from the Stanley Cup Final.
AUTO RACING
Herta takes IndyCar victory in Ohio
Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season in Lexington, Ohio.
Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.
It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton won a crash-filled Tuscan Grand Prix for the 90th win of his career to move one behind Michael Schumacher‘s record. Hamilton’s victory left teammate and runner-up Valtteri Bottas 55 points behind Hamilton. Red Bull driver Alexander Albon
- finished third.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
La.-Lafayette, Appalachian State enter poll
Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were among 10 new teams ranked in first regular-season Associated Press poll, which was stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season.
There was no change at the top: Preseason No. 1 Clemson received 60 of 61 first place-votes this week.
No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, dropped out of the rankings because their conferences aren’t playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With those teams gone, Alabama moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida.
Among the new teams in the rankings were Sun Belt powerhouses Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 and Appalachian State at No. 24. The Ragin’ Cajuns pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, winning at Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. Virginia Tech was ranked No. 20.
CYCLING
Pogacar wins Stage 15; Roglic keeps lead
The Tour de France boiled down to a battle between its two star Slovenian riders Sunday as last year’s winner Egan Bernal dropped out of realistic contention.
Tadej Pogacar beat yellow jersey-holder Primoz Roglic in a mountaintop finish to Stage 15 in Grand Colombier, though Roglic retains a 40-second advantage in the yellow jersey.
Bernal plummeted down the standings, all but ensuring the end of a five-year streak of Tour victories by his Ineos Grenadiers team, formerly known as Team Sky.
Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel caught and passed breakaway rider Matteo Fabbro in the last few hundred meters of an uphill finish to win the penultimate stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race In Loreto, Italy. Simon Yates
- ‘ overall lead remained unchanged entering the concluding individual time trial Monday.
ELSEWHERE
Ariel Atkins
- scored 26 points and the Washington Mystics clinched the eighth and final seed to the WNBA playoffs with an 85-78 win over the Atlanta Dream in Bradenton, Fla. The Mystics (9-13) will take on No. 5-seed Phoenix (13-9) on Tuesday in a single-elimination game.
Miomir Kecmanovic won his first career title at the Generali Open in Kitzbuehel, Austria, beating Yannick Hanfmann
- 6-4, 6-4 in the first ATP event in Europe since February.
