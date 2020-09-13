Sports briefs: Lee wins LPGA major in three-way playoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GOLF

Lee wins LPGA major title in playoff

Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than Lee, 29.

She was never in the lead at any point until she sank a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.

Miguel Angel Jimenez

completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D., the PGA Tour Champions’ first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and -over tour. Jimenez finished at 14-under 196. Flesch posted a 63.