Sports briefs: Lewis, Williams named MLB's top rookies

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

Tom Izzo has been an advocate for wearing masks and social distancing, hoping to use his platform at Michigan State as a Basketball Hall of Fame coach to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite practicing what he preached, Izzo tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The positive test will relegate Izzo to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week.

Izzo, 65, said he has minor symptoms.

Minnesota junior guard Both Gach was granted immediate eligibility Monday by the NCAA after he transferred from Utah. Gach and the Gophers had applied for a waiver to play this season, having switched schools to be closer to his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The versatile wing will likely start for the Gophers along with another transfer, center Liam Robbins

, who also gained NCAA approval to play right away after coming from Drake. Gach was second on the Utes as a sophomore in scoring at 10.7 points per game.

