Sports briefs: Lewis, Williams named MLB's top rookies

BASEBALL
Lewis, Williams named top rookies
Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis unanimously was named the American League rookie of the year, and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams won the NL honor on Monday night.
Lewis, 25, was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage.
Lewis is the first player to win the award for Seattle since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.
Featuring a devastating change-up and a four-seam fastball that gets into the upper 90s, Williams, a 26-year-old right-hander, went 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA, striking out 53 in just 27 innings.
Williams became the first player to win the award without recording a save or making a start. He is the first rookie of the year for Milwaukee since Ryan Braun in 2007.
San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm tied for second in NL balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert finished second in the AL race, followed by Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier.
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $22 million in salary owed under his deal when he was fired in January. The suit, filed Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, claims Luhnow was unaware a camera was used to steal signs during the team’s run to the 2017 World Series title, which baseball commissioner Rob Manfred found violated baseball rules against electronics. Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch
- were suspended for the season last Jan. 13 by Manfred and fired by the Astros later that day.
- Right-hander
Dereck Rodríguez signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies that includes an invitation to spring training. Rodríguez, 28, is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodríguez
- .
Peter Woodfork
- was appointed Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of minor league operations and development and will oversee the farm teams under their new structure. MLB is taking over governance of the minors from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues following the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement on Sept. 30.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
Tom Izzo has been an advocate for wearing masks and social distancing, hoping to use his platform at Michigan State as a Basketball Hall of Fame coach to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Despite practicing what he preached, Izzo tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The positive test will relegate Izzo to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week.
Izzo, 65, said he has minor symptoms.
Minnesota junior guard Both Gach was granted immediate eligibility Monday by the NCAA after he transferred from Utah. Gach and the Gophers had applied for a waiver to play this season, having switched schools to be closer to his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The versatile wing will likely start for the Gophers along with another transfer, center Liam Robbins
- , who also gained NCAA approval to play right away after coming from Drake. Gach was second on the Utes as a sophomore in scoring at 10.7 points per game.
- S
yracuse coach Jim Boeheim is being sued over a fatal accident he was involved in nearly two years ago. According to
, the family of Jorge Jimenez
- , who was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Boeheim in February 2019, alleged the coach’s actions were “negligent, reckless and wanton.” The four-page lawsuit was filed Monday in Onondaga County Supreme Court and seeks an unspecified settlement.
Muffet McGraw
- has kept busy since retiring last spring from coaching Notre Dame. From teaching a sports business leadership class at the university to helping on Election Day as a poll worker, the Hall of Famer women’s basketball coach has stayed active. Now she’s ready to add a new job to her list: serving as a studio analyst for the ACC Network.
ELSEWHERE
Derby winner Authentic is retired
Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic, has been retired to stud.
The 3-year-old colt will stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky., next year for a breeding fee of $75,000. The farm is owned by B. Wayne Hughes, who co-owns Authentic with MyRacehorse, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables.
Authentic is a favorite to win an Eclipse Award for 3-year-old of the year.
The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free agent forward Roope Hintz
- to a $9.45 million, three-year contract. Hintz had 19 goals and 14 assists in 60 games during the regular season for the Western Conference champions, including five game-winning goals.
- Milwaukee Bucks guard
Sterling Brown
- and the Milwaukee city attorney agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.
Greet Minnen upset the third-seeded Dayana Yastremska
- 6-4, 6-3 on the opening day of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
- The inaugural service academy cross country championships were canceled due to upward trends of COVID-19 cases. The event, dubbed “America’s Race,” was to have been the first tri-meet featuring all three service academies, Army, Navy and Air Force and was scheduled for Veterans Day on Wednesday at West Point. It would have been the first major athletic event staged on the parade grounds of The Plain since the opening of Michie Stadium in 1924.
AROUND THE STATE
- Youth on Course, a nonprofit organization, has partnered with the Virginia State Golf Association to deliver affordable golf to young players in Virginia. Youth on Course members may play rounds of golf for $5 or less at more than 1,400 participating courses across 38 states and Canada. Golfers in Virginia ages 6-18 can sign up for a Youth on Course membership at www.youthoncourse.org/join.
