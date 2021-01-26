Sports briefs: Love named U.S. Presidents Cup captain

GOLF
Love named U.S. Presidents Cup captain
Davis Love III is going back to where he was born for a job he knows as well as anyone.
The PGA Tour has selected Love to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain.
It will be the third time Love has been captain of a U.S. team in the last 10 years. He was captain when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit to beat the Americans in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, and he was Ryder Cup captain for a rare U.S. victory four years later at Hazeltine.
Love was born in Charlotte, though his family moved to the Atlanta area later that year. He played golf at North Carolina.
The Americans have won the Presidents Cup the last eight times, most recently in 2019 at Royal Melbourne with Tiger Woods as a playing captain.
NHL
Late goal by Schultz lifts Capitals
Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 26.4 seconds left, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the visiting New York Islanders 3-2 on Tuesday night despite another injury to a key player.
Schultz’s goal allowed the Capitals to narrowly avoid a fifth consecutive overtime game, which has never happened in franchise history.
Washington lost center Lars Eller midway through the third period when he was hit into the glass from behind by Leo Komarov, who was assessed a major penalty for boarding. Capitals winger Tom Wilson was already out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and Washington played its third of at least four games without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov because of COVID-19 protocols.
Capitals defenseman John Carlson had a power-play goal playing in Ovechkin’s spot, and Daniel Sprong scored his first with Washington. Schultz got the primary assist on Carlson’s goal
Leg injury sidelines Leafs’ backup goaltender
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out “weeks” with a leg injury.
Campbell was hurt late in Toronto’s 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum.
Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.
Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal
- is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league’s daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which led to the postponement of three games.
NBA
Pacers’ LeVert has surgery for kidney cancer
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney.
Team officials said LeVert, 26, is expected to make a full recovery. The Pacers said no additional treatment is needed.
Doctors found the small mass during a routine physical and immediately conducted additional tests. LeVert was part of the big deal that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn then was dealt by the Rockets to Indiana for Victor Oladipo.
LeVert spent his first 4½ seasons with the Nets after the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft.
After a solid rookie season, his scoring average increased each of the next three seasons and this season started as his best yet. He was averaging 18.5 points, 6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr.
- is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis, the team said. Carter, averaging 12.8 points and 8 rebounds, sat out the past three games following a collision in practice. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Harthorne Wingo
- , a fan favorite and reserve on the New York Knicks’ 1973 NBA championship team, has died. He was 73. He died Jan. 20 in a New York City hospital, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately available. The 6-foot-6 forward spent four seasons with the Knicks from 1972 to 1976, averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.
ELSEWHERE
James Hinchcliffe
- will return to Andretti Autosport for a full IndyCar season, a huge recovery after the popular Canadian cobbled only six races together last year. Hinchcliffe was blindsided in late 2019 when he was replaced at Arrow McLaren SP with a year remaining on his contract. With limited time to find a new job, he signed sponsor Genesys for three races with Andretti. He ultimately raced in six IndyCar events last year and on Tuesday announced a 10-race partnership with Genesys that gets him back into a full-time ride.
Ron Johnson
- , who worked 25 seasons as a minor league manager, most recently for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in the Baltimore Orioles system, died on Tuesday. He was 64. Mr. Johnson appeared in 22 major league games with the Kansas City Royals and Montreal Expos from 1982 to 1984, mostly as a first baseman, batting .261 in 53 career plate appearances. He went on to manage in the Royals, Red Sox and Orioles systems.
- The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 restrictions, race officials said. The Boston Athletic Association said it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year’s Boston Marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled two months later, the first time since 1897 that the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run.
