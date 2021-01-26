Sports briefs: Love named U.S. Presidents Cup captain

GOLF

Love named U.S. Presidents Cup captain

Davis Love III is going back to where he was born for a job he knows as well as anyone.

The PGA Tour has selected Love to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain.

It will be the third time Love has been captain of a U.S. team in the last 10 years. He was captain when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit to beat the Americans in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, and he was Ryder Cup captain for a rare U.S. victory four years later at Hazeltine.

Love was born in Charlotte, though his family moved to the Atlanta area later that year. He played golf at North Carolina.

The Americans have won the Presidents Cup the last eight times, most recently in 2019 at Royal Melbourne with Tiger Woods as a playing captain.

