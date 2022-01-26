Sports briefs: Mack out as Louisville's basketball coach

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mack out as Louisville’s coach

Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s coach after he and the school agreed to part ways. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season.

The agreement was announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting of the Louisville Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Athletic Association board. Interim athletics director Josh Heird said that Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years.

Mack leaves after going 6-8 since returning Dec. 1 from a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in his handling of an extortion attempt by fired Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio last spring. Pegues guided the Cardinals to a 5-1 start while Mack was sidelined and now will try to lift the team out of a slump that includes five losses in its last six games.

