Sports briefs: Mack out as Louisville's basketball coach

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mack out as Louisville’s coach
Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s coach after he and the school agreed to part ways. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season.
The agreement was announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting of the Louisville Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Athletic Association board. Interim athletics director Josh Heird said that Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years.
Mack leaves after going 6-8 since returning Dec. 1 from a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in his handling of an extortion attempt by fired Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio last spring. Pegues guided the Cardinals to a 5-1 start while Mack was sidelined and now will try to lift the team out of a slump that includes five losses in its last six games.
NFL
Eagles guard Brooks ends 10-year career
Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL.
Brooks, 32, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, became one of the NFL’s best guards after the Eagles signed him in free agency in 2016, he helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl four years ago.
The Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
- as their general manager, bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street. Adofo-Mensah, 40, was the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years.
- Las Vegas Raiders cornerback
Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 22-year-old rookie did not appear in person while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld
- , submitted a written guilty plea to a misdemeanor — careless driving.
NHL
Penguins give Carter two-year extension
Veteran forward Jeff Carter agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through the 2023-24 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.125 million.
Carter, 37, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, has flourished since arriving at the trade deadline last spring. He scored nine goals in 14 games following his acquisition and doesn’t appear to be slowing down in his 17th season. Carter is one of seven active players with 400 career goals.
Jim Rutherford, the Vancouver Canucks’ president of hockey operations, hired Patrick Allvin
- as general manager. Allvin had served as assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins since November 2020.
- The Buffalo Sabres’ injury-depleted goalie ranks were thinned further after the NHL issued
Aaron Dell a three-game suspension for body-checking Ottawa forward Drake Batherson
- into the end boards on Tuesday night. Buffalo is already missing four goalies because of injuries.
NBA
Clippers erase 35-point gap to beat Wizards
Luke Kennard scored 7 points in the final nine seconds, including a go-ahead 4-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point first-half deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 116-115 onTuesday night.
Kennard hit a 32-footer out of a timeout and then, after Washington committed a 5-second violation, sank another 3-pointer running to his right while absorbing a foul from Bradley Beal, the Wizards’ three-time All-Star.
Kennard made the free throw, finishing with 25 points and completing a rally that tied for the second-biggest in the NBA since the 1996-97 season.
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis
- will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston.
- The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward
Derrick Jones Jr.
- broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team’s training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Longtime aide Steve Vitek dies at 86
Steve Vitek, a longtime assistant football coach and teacher at Henrico and Mills Godwin high schools, died Jan. 16. He was 86.
Mr. Vitek, who played on North Carolina State’s first ACC championship football team in 1957, joined Henrico in 1962 and coached under John Brown for almost 20 years. In 1981 he moved to Godwin, where he was the offensive coordinator under Ron Axselle until retiring in 1991.
Mr. Vitek served as president of The Touchdown Club of Richmond from 1992 to 1995. An artist, he designed The Touchdown Club’s logo — a player running with his head down — and his work can be found on the walls of several Henrico County high schools.
His wife, Frances, died in 2020. A joint funeral service will be held on April 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 8200 Woodman Rd. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Richmond.
ELSEWHERE
Providence has named Steven Napolillo its next athletics director. Napolillo succeeds Bob Driscoll,
- who announced last week that he would retire after serving as the Friars’ AD for 21 years. A 1998 graduate of Providence, Napolillo began his career there in 2004 as its assistant director of athletic relations. He has served as its senior associate athletics director assistant/vice president for external relations since 2014.
