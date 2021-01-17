Sports briefs: Marshall names Hampton's Huff head football coach

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Marshall names Hampton’s Huff coach
Marshall has given Alabama’s Charles Huff his first head coaching job.
Marshall announced Huff’s hiring Sunday. Huff spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s associate head coach and running backs coach and is widely known as a top recruiter.
Huff, 37, is Marshall’s first African-American head football coach. He is a 2005 graduate of Hampton, where he played center, guard, fullback and tight end.
Huff replaces Conference USA coach of the year Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed. Marshall started the season 7-0 and moved up to No. 15 in The Associated Press poll before losing its final three games. Holliday went 85-54 in 11 seasons, winning the league title in 2014.
Michigan hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator. Macdonald, 33, replaces Don Brown
- , who recently became the defensive coordinator at Arizona.
TENNIS
72 players quarantined ahead of major
The number of players in hard quarantine swelled to 72 ahead of the Australian Open after a fifth positive coronavirus test was returned from the charter flights bringing players, coaches, officials and media to Melbourne for the season-opening tennis major.
That means they won’t be allowed to leave their hotel rooms or practice for 14 days. Other players in less rigorous quarantine will be allowed to practice for five hours daily.
Australian Open organizers confirmed late Sunday that the latest case involved a passenger on the flight from Doha, Qatar to Melbourne who was not a member of the playing contingent. But all 58 passengers, including the 25 players, now cannot leave their hotel rooms for 14 days.
There were already 47 players, including Grand Slam winners, in hard quarantine after three positive tests were returned from a charter flight that arrived from Los Angeles and one on a flight that departed Abu Dhabi.
So far, no players have returned a positive test since landing in Australia.
NBA
Thunder-76ers game called off
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s home game Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers was postponed. Because of contact tracing for COVID-19 within the 76ers, the NBA said the team did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.
FIGURE SKATING
Chen wins fifth straight U.S. title
Dick Button has always been the measuring stick for American men figure skaters. And no wonder, with seven straight U.S. titles and two Olympic gold medals.
Nathan Chen has leapt into Button territory.
Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Chen was unbeatable Sunday, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Las Vegas. Not since Button won each title from 1946 to 1952 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not winning a medal at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a remarkable résumé at age 21.
Chen ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz. He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. His 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field. Vincent Zhou was second with 291.38. Jason Brown was third with 276.92 points.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska men to stay on hold
All Nebraska men’s team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.
Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday.
ELSEWHERE
A source familiar with the deal said the Boston Red Sox reached an agreement with left-hander Martín Pérez
- on a one-year contract. The contract would reportedly pay Pérez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022. Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
- United States challenger American Magic is assessing the extent of damage to its race yacht Patriot, which capsized and came close to sinking during racing Sunday in the America’s Cup challengers series in Auckland, New Zealand. Skipper
Terry Hutchinson
- said American Magic is confident of making repairs and being able to continue in the Prada Cup series, which resumes on Friday. Patriot, which lost its first three races in the challengers series, was leading Italian challenger Luna Rossa when it capsized rounding the final mark. The U.S. team attempted a complicated maneuver at high speed but was caught by a sudden blast of wind and tipped over on its port side. All 11 crew members were accounted for and none was injured.
- Germany swept the gold medals to conclude the World Cup bobsled stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland, with
Stephanie Schneider driving to a win in the women’s race and Francesco Friedrich getting his team across the line first in the four-man event. Schneider and Leonie Fiebig held off the U.S. sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman
- by 0.08 seconds. It was Meyers Taylor’s first World Cup medal since Feb. 23, 2019 — she missed last season for the birth of her son — and the fifth consecutive time she has won a medal in St. Moritz.
