Sports briefs: McCann signs four-year deal with Mets

In return, the Rangers will receive right-hander Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.

Montero became a dependable closer for Texas in 2020. He had eight saves in his 17 games pitched to go along with a 4.08 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked six in 17 2/3 innings.

Corniell is a 17-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic who was signed by the Mariners during last year’s international signing period. He was the 24th-ranked prospect in Seattle’s system.

It’s the third big trade the Rangers have made over the last eight days since Chris Young took over as general manager. Texas sent ace Lance Lynn to the White Sox in exchange for Dane Dunning and Avery Weems. It also acquired Nate Lowe in a six-player deal with the Rays.

Montero is set to make $2 million in 2021.

The Rangers also signed free agent outfielder David Dahl to a $2.7 million, one-year contract after Colorado didn’t offer him a contract coming off right shoulder surgery.