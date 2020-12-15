Sports briefs: McCann signs four-year deal with Mets

BASEBALL
McCann signs 4-year, $40.6M deal with Mets
Free agent catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets on Tuesday, joining a team now ready to spend big to build a winner.
McCann, 30, was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 and this season set career highs in batting average (.289), on-base percentage (.360) and slugging percentage (.536).
Steve Cohen bought the Mets last month for $2.42 billion last month. McCann’s signing was announced a day after Jared Porter was introduced as the Mets’ new general manager.
Cohen has said he would consider it disappointing if the Mets don’t win the World Series in the next three to five years.
The Mets haven’t reached the playoffs since losing the 2016 NL wild card game. They went 26-34 this season.
The Mets’ first major move after Cohen’s purchase was signing free agent reliever Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year deal.
Rangers sends closer Montero to Mariners
The Texas Rangers’ busy offseason continued Tuesday afternoon as the club sent sent closer Rafael Montero to the Seattle Mariners.
In return, the Rangers will receive right-hander Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.
Montero became a dependable closer for Texas in 2020. He had eight saves in his 17 games pitched to go along with a 4.08 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked six in 17 2/3 innings.
Corniell is a 17-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic who was signed by the Mariners during last year’s international signing period. He was the 24th-ranked prospect in Seattle’s system.
It’s the third big trade the Rangers have made over the last eight days since Chris Young took over as general manager. Texas sent ace Lance Lynn to the White Sox in exchange for Dane Dunning and Avery Weems. It also acquired Nate Lowe in a six-player deal with the Rays.
Montero is set to make $2 million in 2021.
The Rangers also signed free agent outfielder David Dahl to a $2.7 million, one-year contract after Colorado didn’t offer him a contract coming off right shoulder surgery.
Dahl hit .183 with no homers and nine RBIs while spending about a month of the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season on the injured list. Dahl, who spent his first nine years in pro ball with the Rockies, also dealt with back soreness last season.
Dahl was a National League All-Star in 2019, hitting .302 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs.
BOXING
Mayweather heads shrine class
Floyd Mayweather, who captured 11 world titles in five weight divisions and retired unbeaten, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Class of 2021 also includes former Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr. Margaret Goodman. Elected posthumously were: lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin.
Honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year’s class, which was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 includes: Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Barbara Buttrick, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, Dan Goossen, Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.
PRO FOOTBALL
Former JMU LB signs with Ottawa
Former James Madison linebacker Dimitri Holloway has signed a professional contract with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.
Holloway was a standout linebacker for the Dukes from 2015 to 2019, appearing in 54 games with 37 starts. He accrued 329 career tackles with 27 tackles for losses and four sackse.
A 2019 Associated Press second-team All-American, Holloway led JMU with 124 tackles as a senior in 2019.
Ottawa kicks off its 2021 l season on June 11 against the Montreal Alouettes.
ELSEWHERE
- A federal judge in Providence, R.I., approved a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports. U.S. District Judge
John McConnell Jr.
- signed off on the agreement, ending more than two decades of legal battles centering on gender discrimination in collegiate athletics. The settlement restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024.
- The governing body of track and field banned one of its former officials for giving out watches to prospective voters.
Ahmad Al Kamali
- , the president of the United Arab Emirates track federation, was a World Athletics council member until last year when he was suspended shortly before a vote on whether to make him a vice president. The WA ethics board banned Al Kamali for six months after he admitted to giving out watches to African track officials during a conference in 2015. He was preparing to run for re-election as a council member later that year. Al Kamali disputed a claim from former Olympic 5,000-meter champion
Said Aouita
- , who said he had seen expensive Rolex watches and piles of cash in Al Kamali’s suitcase and that his assistant said the watches would be left on the African officials’ beds. Al Kamali said only watches from a much cheaper brand bearing the UAE track federation logo which “cannot be confused with a gift such as a Rolex” were given out at the conference.
— From wire reports