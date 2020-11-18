Sports briefs: Medvedev knocks off Djokovic in ATP Finals

TENNIS

Medvedev knocks off Djokovic in ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance.

Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament in London by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage.

Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year on his tournament debut, has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday.

Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman earlier Wednesday.

The Zverev-Djokovic match on Friday will be a rematch of the final from two years ago when the German won in straight sets.

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal will play Stefanos Tsitsipas with a semifinal place at stake.