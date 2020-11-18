Sports briefs: Medvedev knocks off Djokovic in ATP Finals

TENNIS
Medvedev knocks off Djokovic in ATP Finals
Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance.
Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament in London by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage.
Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year on his tournament debut, has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday.
Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman earlier Wednesday.
The Zverev-Djokovic match on Friday will be a rematch of the final from two years ago when the German won in straight sets.
On Thursday, Rafael Nadal will play Stefanos Tsitsipas with a semifinal place at stake.
Also Thursday, Dominic Thiem, who has already qualified for the semifinals, faces Andrey Rublev. The Russian is 0-2 and can’t advance.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougars’ Smith ties positive for COVID-19
Washington State men’s coach Kyle Smith tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Cougars’ season opener next week.
Smith will self-isolate before returning to the team and assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as acting head coach until Smith returns. No other members of the Cougars’ program are in COVID protocol.
Smith said he was experiencing minor symptoms.
- Siena College paused all women’s team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result within the program’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, athletes, team managers, and staff. The Siena men’s team paused all team activities last Friday following two positive COVID-19 test results.
Dave Yanai
- , retired coach of Cal State Dominguez Hills, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award in 2021. The award recognizes coaches who exemplify the late UCLA coach’s high standard of coaching success and personal integrity. Yanai will receive the award on April 9 in Los Angeles. Yanai was the first Japanese-American head coach at any level of college basketball. He spent 19 years at Cal State Dominguez Hills, where he is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 287 victories. He guided the Toros to the 1979 NAIA Elite Eight.
- Baylor senior forward
Tristan Clark
- has decided to no longer play for the No. 2 Bears, ending a once-promising career that was sidetracked by knee surgery two seasons ago. Clark was the nation’s leading field goal shooter when he suffered a season-ending left knee injury a week into Big 12 play during the 2018-19 season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-10 post player was a preseason all-Big 12 pick last season, but was still hampered in trying to come back from surgery.
BASEBALL
Nationals pick up Clay for bullpen
Looking for left-handed help in the bullpen, the Washington Nationals reached agreement with longtime minor leaguer Sam Clay on a one-year contract.
Clay, 27, spent seven seasons in the Minnesota system. He was part of the Twins’ 60-player pool this year but hasn’t pitched in the majors.
Clay reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2019 while also spending time in Double-A. He went a combined 4-4 with 10 saves and a 3.25 ERA and led all minor leaguers with a groundball rate of 71.3%.
- The man who has guided the San Diego Padres through a transition from perennial loser to playoff team no longer will be in charge of the franchise’s day-to-day operation.
Ron Fowler
- is stepping down as Padre’s executive chairman and will be replaced by general partner
Peter Seidler
- .
SOCCER
Zimmerman named top defender in MLS
Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman was honored as Major League Soccer’s defender of the year.
Nashville allowed an average of 0.96 goals a game, lowest of an expansion team in league history. The team had nine clean sheets and allowed just 22 total goals, third-fewest in the league.
Zimmerman had three goals and an assists in 22 starts. He scored Nashville’s first goal in the club’s debut.
ELSEWHERE
- Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety
Reshad Jones
- was arrested early Wednesday in Davie, Fla., on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. Jones was difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the report said. Jones, 32, played for the Dolphins from 2010 to 2019 and twice made the Pro Bowl. He was released March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.
- The PGA Tour has three players who have tested positive for the coronavirus during the RSM Classic at Sea Island.
Kramer Hickok
- and
Henrik Norlander
- received positive tests and have withdrawn. Hickok got into the tournament as an alternate after
Bill Haas
- tested positive earlier in the week. That’s the most positive tests on the PGA Tour since late June, when four players tested positive within a week.
Cameron Champ
- , Denny
McCarthy
- and
Dylan Frittelli
- had positive tests in Connecticut, and
Harris English
- tested positive in Detroit. Two caddies also had positive tests that led to the precautionary withdrawal of their players,
Brooks Koepka
- and
Graeme McDowell
- . Champ returned two negative tests and was allowed to play the following week. That brings to 18 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf resumed on June 8.
- Golden Gate Fields has suspended live horse racing through the end of November because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials at the San Francisco Bay area track said the 1,300 horses stabled there will continue to receive daily care and exercise. The track will announce a reopening date as soon as possible.
— From wire reports