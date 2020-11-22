Sports briefs: Medvedev rallies past Thiem for ATP Finals title

TENNIS
Medvedev beats Thiem for ATP Finals title
Nearing defeat, Daniil Medvedev suddenly switched tactics at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday in London.
The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.
The comeback against No. 3 Thiem added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s semifinals.
Medvedev went 5-0 in all, quite a turnaround from a year ago, when he went 0-3 at the ATP Finals.
The 24-year-old Russian closed 2020 by going 10-0 in November, including seven wins against members of the Top 10. He had zero victories over top 10 opponents over the preceding 12 months.
PRO FOOTBALL
Broncos great Little enters hospice care
Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to ex-Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin.
Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he’s provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.
Killorin, who spearheaded a campaign that raised more than $134,000 for Floyd’s medical expenses, added, “Through your thoughts and contemplation, send your love and prayers for peace to Floyd, DeBorah and family. Let them know they are not alone and that their courage and love in their battle evoke our own, and in that in our prayers, we are one with them in their thoughts, their hearts and their tears.”
Little, 78, is a three-time college All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Broncos from 1967 to 1975.
Little’s number 44 was retired by both Syracuse and the Denver Broncos.
GOLF
Streb pulls out title in playoff
Robert Streb made an 8-foot par putt to stay alive in a playoff and ended it on the second extra hole with a pitching wedge that came an inch from going in, giving him a victory over Kevin Kisner in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Streb won for the second time on the PGA Tour, his other title also coming in a playoff at Sea Island six years ago.
He rallied from a five-shot deficit in 2014. This time, he lost a three-shot lead until a 6-iron to 12 feet on the par-3 17th hole for a birdie that allowed him to close with a 2-under 68 and force extra holes.
Kisner, whose first of of three PGA Tour titles came at Sea Island in 2015, closed with a 63.
They finished at 19-under 263, one shot ahead of Cameron Tringale (62).
Kim takes second straight crown
Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla., for her second straight victory, closing with a par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald.
The KPMG Women’s PGA winner on Oct. 11 in her last start, the second-ranked Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour to break a tie for third on the South Korean victory list with Jiyai Shin, behind only Inbee Park (20) and Se Ri Pak (25).
Kim, 27, is the first player to follow her first major victory with a win in her next start since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 in the Women’s British Open and CP Women’s Open.
Kim finished at 14-under 266 in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May.
McDonald birdied the last hole for a 68.
Stephanie Meadow was third at 9 under after a 69.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn bans itself from postseason play
The Auburn men’s team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.
The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban on Sunday for rules violations involving Person’s steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money. Auburn said it has informed the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could tack on more penalties.
Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.
Florida’s virus pause includes game vs. UVA
Florida has paused team activities for at least a week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols. The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in a tournament at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.
- Baylor men’s coach
Scott Drew
- said he has tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the No. 2 Bears are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Arizona State. Drew said he has been asymptomatic. Associate head coach
Jerome Tang
- will direct the team on an interim basis.
SOCCER
Kansas City advances in MLS playoffs
Tim Melia stopped all three of San Jose’s shootout attempts and Sporting Kansas City converted all of its tries to beat the visiting Earthquakes after they finished overtime tied at 3 in the Western Conference semifinals. Top-seeded Sporting advanced to face play No. 4 Minnesota or No. 5 Colorado.
