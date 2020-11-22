Sports briefs: Medvedev rallies past Thiem for ATP Finals title

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to ex-Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin.

Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he’s provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.

Killorin, who spearheaded a campaign that raised more than $134,000 for Floyd’s medical expenses, added, “Through your thoughts and contemplation, send your love and prayers for peace to Floyd, DeBorah and family. Let them know they are not alone and that their courage and love in their battle evoke our own, and in that in our prayers, we are one with them in their thoughts, their hearts and their tears.”

Little, 78, is a three-time college All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Broncos from 1967 to 1975.

Little’s number 44 was retired by both Syracuse and the Denver Broncos.

