Sports briefs: Mets reach deal with reliever May

BASEBALL
Mets reach deal with reliever May
The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Minnesota last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23⅓ innings while allowing 20 hits. May spent all six big league seasons with the Twins, going 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in 26 starts and 189 relief appearances.
May figures to join a bullpen that includes Edwin Díaz, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia, Brad Brach and Jacob Barnes.
Meanwhile, right-hander Jacob Barnes and the Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract. The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30.
The Texas Rangers will give Gold Glove-winning third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa the opportunity to be their starting shortstop next season and have told Elvis Andrus to prepare to play all infield positions. Andrus, at 32 the longest-tenured Ranger after 12 seasons, is the only player remaining from their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. Manager Chris Woodward
- said Tuesday that the Rangers wanted to give both Kiner-Falefa and Andrus clarity on the plans so they would know how to approach their offseason workouts.
- The Boston Red Sox and left-hander
Eduardo Rodríguez
- avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million. Rodríguez missed all of last season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.
- Chicago White Sox manager
Tony La Russa
- is scheduled to change his plea to misdemeanor charges stemming from his drunken driving arrest nine months ago on a freeway in Phoenix. The Hall of Fame manager, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the two drunken driving charges, is scheduled to change his plea on Dec. 21 in Maricopa County Justice Court. Authorities say La Russa, who won a World Series with Oakland and two more with St. Louis, blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking. Tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. The arrest occurred on Feb. 24, but the charges were filed on Oct. 28 — one day before his hiring by Chicago.
- Right-hander
Burch Smith
- agreed to a $705,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics. Smith went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a save in six outings spanning 12 innings for Oakland but was lost for the season in mid-August because of a strained forearm on his pitching side.
- Hall of Fame manager
Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California. Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener
- said that the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.
- Indians rookie reliever
Cam Hill
- underwent surgery on his right wrist after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Okla. Hill shared details of the incident on his Instagram account, saying he was “very blessed to only bang up my wrist. Surgery went really well, most importantly the others involved in the accident were all OK.”
- Major League Baseball’s number of drug tests dropped sharply during the coronavirus pandemic. There were 3,733 urine samples and 412 blood samples for human growth hormone testing collected during the year ending with the World Series, independent program administrator
Thomas M. Martin
- said in his annual report Tuesday. That was down from 9,332 urine samples and 2,287 blood samples in the year ending with the 2019 World Series.
SOCCER
Partial deal reached in U.S. women’s suit
U.S. women’s national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation have settled their long-running lawsuit over inequitable working conditions with the men’s team while leaving their dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation.
The parties filed a redacted public notice of the settlement with the federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday while providing the complete agreement to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner.
The deal with the world champion American women and the sport’s U.S. governing body calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s national team.
Players sued the USSF in March 2019 claiming they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what is received by the men’s team, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The women asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Klausner dismissed the pay claim in May, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure like the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits.
But Klausner allowed aspects of their allegations of discriminatory working conditions to be put to trial. Those issue were settled, and players may now ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to restore the wage claims.
Greg Vanney
- resigned as Toronto’s coach after more than six seasons in charge of the Major League Soccer team. Toronto finished second in the Eastern Conference at 13-5-5 during the pandemic-shortened season, then lost to Nashville 1-0 in overtime in the first round of the playoffs.
ELSEWHERE
USA Basketball went into a bubble and emerged with a berth in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. Yante Maten scored 21 points, Josh Maggette
- added 19 and the U.S. topped Mexico 94-78 on Monday night, moving to 4-0 in Group D qualifying and securing a spot in the tournament that serves as the championship of the 44 teams in the FIBA Americas zone — comprised of nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
— From wire reports