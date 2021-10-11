Sports briefs: Miami loses QB King for rest of season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami QB King out for season
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King needs surgery to repair his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season, a major blow to the reeling Hurricanes and their hopes of contending in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
King was injured in the second half of Miami’s loss to Michigan State last month, a game that may end up marking the last appearance of his college career. He left the field after getting hurt, then returned and didn’t miss a series but was clearly laboring.
The Hurricanes learned the following day that he likely needed surgery, but both they and King were holding out hope that rehabilitation would give him a chance of playing again this season. That hope is now gone, coach Manny Diaz said Monday.
Backup quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has started Miami’s last two games and is in line to start again Saturday when the Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1 ACC) visit North Carolina (3-3, 2-3).
Kentucky loses DT Oxendine
Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury sustained in the No. 11 Wildcats’ 42-21 win over LSU.
Coach Mark Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury on Monday but called it a “big loss” considering Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) has already lost nose guard Marquan McCall in the win over Florida with what he described as a lower-extremity injury. Senior Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is listed as the starter for Saturday’s East Division showdown at top-ranked Georgia.
Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game. Coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Potts was “doing very well” and expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team. Fleck declined to reveal any specifics about what happened to the third-year player, who left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue without any obvious sign of trouble
.
Top LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte, whose nine touchdown catches tie him for most in the nation, will miss the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron
said. Boutte's absence comes at an inopportune time for LSU (3-3), which has lost two straight and has several challenging conference games coming up, beginning Saturday night against No. 20 Florida at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Boutte left the field on a cart with an apparent lower-leg injury during LSU's 42-21 loss at Kentucky on Saturday night.
Arizona quarterback
Jordan McCloud is out for the rest of the season after suffering right knee and ankle injuries against UCLA. Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch
said McCloud is expected to have surgery this week. McCloud was injured in the fourth quarter of Arizona's 34-16 loss to UCLA Saturday night when his leg got twisted up while he was getting sacked.
Nebraska offensive lineman
Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. The freshman was hurt in the 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday, his second start at left tackle. Coach Scott Frost
said Prochazka would have surgery next week and should return for spring practice.
GOLF
Daly, Mediate commit to DECC
John Daly and Rocco Mediate have committed to play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Oct. 22-24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, tournament officials said.
Daly won five times on the PGA Tour including the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship. He has one win (2017 Insperity Invitational) and 12 top-10s since joining PGA Tour Champions in 2016. This season, Daly has played in 27 events, recording seven top-25 finishes. He has played at the DECC four times.
In 2016, Mediate recorded his first senior major win at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Since joining PGA Tour Champions in 2013, Mediate has recorded 33 top-10 finishes and four wins, most recently at the 2019 Sanford International. He has recorded four top-10 finishes this season and will play in his fifth DECC this year. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished tied for 20th.
The DECC is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
PRO FISHING
Regional event set for city in 2022
The Phoenix Bass Fishing League will hold one of its 2022 regional events on the James River on Oct. 20-22 in Richmond. The event, to be hosted by Richmond Region Tourism, will bring together anglers advancing from four divisions.
There will be division events in the state at Smith Mountain Lake on April 2 and April 9 and on the James River in Henrico on July 16. Details and entry information can be obtained from MajorLeagueFishing.com.
ELSEWHERE
Top-seeded Karolina Plisova was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5 Monday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. In other matches, No. 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; No. 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5), 6-3. On the men’s side, No. 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4. On Sunday night, Leylah Fernandez outlasted ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round. Fernandez, the U.S. Open runner-up, fought off a break point in the eighth game of the third set for a 5-3 lead. Pavlyuchenkova held to trail 5-4 before Fernandez served out the match in which she trailed a set and a break.
- Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing confi
rmed the worst kept secret in IndyCar on Monday when British driver Jack Harvey was added to its 2022 lineup. Harvey had been
since August, when he informed Meyer Shank Racing he was leaving at the end of his fifth season with the team.
