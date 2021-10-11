Sports briefs: Miami loses QB King for rest of season

Coach Mark Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury on Monday but called it a “big loss” considering Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) has already lost nose guard Marquan McCall in the win over Florida with what he described as a lower-extremity injury. Senior Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is listed as the starter for Saturday’s East Division showdown at top-ranked Georgia.

Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game. Coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Potts was “doing very well” and expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team. Fleck declined to reveal any specifics about what happened to the third-year player, who left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue without any obvious sign of trouble