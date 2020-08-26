Sports briefs: Mickelson wins Champions title wire to wire

GOLF
Mickelson wins title wire to wire in PGA Tour Champions debut
Phil Mickelson chose to make his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Mo., this week so he could avoid a two-week break in the middle of his preparations for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
If he showed up, Mickelson thought, he might as well win. He closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic. The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Mickelson began the final round, which was moved up to an earlier start because of approaching bad weather, with a birdie on the first hole. He added another at the fourth before driving the par-4 fifth and rolling in a 25-footer for an eagle.
Mickelson added three straight birdies, making the turn to reach 23 under and putting the 54-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour Champions in danger. David Frost shot 25 under at the 2010 3M Championship.
But after stringing together a few pars, a three-putt bogey on the 14th ended that thought.
Kevin Sutherland closed with a 63 to finish third at 16 under. Robert Karlsson was another shot back.
Woods faces stern test at BMW Championship
Tiger Woods at Olympia Fields (Ill.) brought concerns about the state of his game.
That was the case 17 years ago going into the U.S. Open. Never mind that Woods was the defending champion. He had gone all of four tournaments without winning. At that stage in his career, it was enough to raise questions about a slump.
Not much has changed this week at the BMW Championship, with a slight change in the circumstances. It’s not about whether he can win a major. It’s whether he can avoid another early end to his PGA Tour season.
Woods has gone four tournaments outside the top 35 — three of those since golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June — and he likely needs to finish among the top four against a 69-man field to reach the Tour Championship. The top 30 advance to East Lake to compete for a $15 million prize.
“I have to play well. I have to earn my way to East Lake,” said Woods, who is No. 57 in the FedEx Cup.
He’ll be trying to do that on a course that is only familiar in its look — tree-lined, a few elevated greens, fairways framed by rough that can cover the top of his shoes and quick, contoured greens.
But then, it’s not familiar to many at the second of three FedEx Cup postseason events. Woods, Charles Howell III, Adam Scott and Paul Casey are the only players who competed in that 2003 U.S. Open (Woods tied for 20th). Bryson DeChambeau won the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields, which featured five other players in the BMW Championship field, including PGA champion Collin Morikawa.
Harris English won a college tournament here a decade ago. “I remember how great a test it was,” English said. “It’s just a tough golf course.”
Meanwhile, Woods will unveil his first public golf course design with an exhibition that will be the closest golf gets to a Ryder Cup match this year.
The Payne’s Valley Cup will be played Sept. 22, the Tuesday after the U.S. Open, at Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo.
Woods and Justin Thomas will be the U.S. team that takes on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose of Europe. The 18-hole match will be televised live on Golf Channel. It will feature elements of the Ryder Cup, with a mix of foursomes, fourballs and singles.
TENNIS
Serena Williams is eliminated by No. 13 seed Sakkari in New York
Serena Williams let lead after lead slip away, so she figured it was her own fault when yet another match stretched to a third set and she started getting cramps in her weary legs on the way to a surprising loss at the Western & Southern Open in New York.
“I don’t think that helps mentally, when you know the match is over and you won the match, and now your legs were already tried and now they’re even more tired,” Williams said. “I put myself in a bad situation.”
Williams finished meekly in a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1 upset against No. 13 seed Maria Sakkari on Tuesday night.
This was Williams’ fifth match since professional tennis resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic after a hiatus of nearly six months — and all five have gone three sets. She is 3-2 in that stretch.
Earlier, Novak Djokovic‘s neck felt much better, and his tennis looked much better, in a 6-2, 6-4 victory over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren that improved the No. 1-ranked man to 20-0 in 2020.
Djokovic was treated by a trainer and played sluggishly in his opening match Monday, but he was at his best from the outset against Sandgren.
On Wednesday, defending champion Daniil Medvedev failed to close it out in the second set, and Roberto Bautista Agut rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Juan Martin del Potro
- had surgery on his right knee in Bern, Switzerland, the third operation for the 2009 U.S. Open champion since getting injured two years ago. He originally fractured his right kneecap at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018. After he returned from surgery, he slipped during a match at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament in June 2019 and needed another procedure.
Kei Nishikori
- , the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week. Nishikori said he is ready to “slowly” return to practice — but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.
