Sports briefs: MLB begins minors' contraction

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major leagues begin minors’ contraction

Major League Baseball started the process of contracting minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday. MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year, or to four per major league organization plus teams at their spring training complexes.

Many teams from the Pioneer League and the New York-Penn League also are likely to become part of college summer leagues.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gamecocks LB Greene out four to six weeks

South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four to six weeks with a fractured hip. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said that Greene’s injury was “unusual.”

Greene is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior who had started 23 of the past 26 games for South Carolina.