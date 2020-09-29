Sports briefs: MLB begins minors' contraction

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Major leagues begin minors’ contraction
Major League Baseball started the process of contracting minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.
The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday. MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year, or to four per major league organization plus teams at their spring training complexes.
Many teams from the Pioneer League and the New York-Penn League also are likely to become part of college summer leagues.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gamecocks LB Greene out four to six weeks
South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four to six weeks with a fractured hip. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said that Greene’s injury was “unusual.”
Greene is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior who had started 23 of the past 26 games for South Carolina.
He was injured in the Gamecocks’ 31-27 loss to No. 21 Tennessee this past Saturday night.
Muschamp said Greene will not need surgery. Greene will get rechecked in about a month or so.
Muschamp said backup Damani Staley would take over for Greene in the starting lineup when South Carolina heads to No. 3 Florida on Saturday.
- South Alabama called off its Saturday game with Sun Belt rival Troy because of COVID-19. The school didn’t say how many players had been affected by the coronavirus, but the team was stopping workouts. South Alabama, Troy and the league will try to find a makeup date.
- The University at Buffalo said 25 athletes, including 19 football players, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Athletics director
Mark Alnutt
- said five members of the women’s volleyball team and one women’s soccer player also tested positive. Alnutt said the athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well. All three teams have suspended activities through at least Monday.
HORSE RACING
House passes bill against doping
The House approved a bill to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry to discourage use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths.
The “Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act” comes after the racing industry has been hit by a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, were charged in March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Jason Servis, whose horse Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference, was among those charged.
The House approved the bill by voice vote, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has co-sponsored similar legislation. McConnell’s home state of Kentucky boasts some of the country’s top breeding outfits and Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown.
ELSEWHERE
- A 39-year-old woman was charged in Los Angeles in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the 9-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback
Joe Montana
- from his Southern California home.
Sodsai Predpring Dalzell
- was charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary, according to a complaint filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors. She appeared in court Tuesday, but it is not clear whether she entered a plea.
- An Ethiopian runner had to pull out of the London Marathon after she and the coach of two other elite marathoners tested positive for the coronavirus, the race director said.
Degitu Azimeraw
- , who won the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon, and coach
Haji Adilo
- tested positive in Ethiopia.
- Former U.S. assistant coach
Tony Gustavsson
- was named head coach of the Australian women’s soccer team on a four-year contract. He’ll lead the Matildas in a home Women’s World Cup in 2023. The 47-year-old Swede was assistant to former U.S. coach
Jill Ellis
- from 2014 to 2019, with the Americans winning Women’s World Cup tournaments in 2015 and 2019.
