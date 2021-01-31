Sports briefs: MLB proposes April 28 as opening day

BASEBALL
MLB proposes April 28 as opening day
Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two sources familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
Under the plan presented to the players’ union, the regular season would be cut from 162 games to 154.
Also, the playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14, the designated hitter would extend to the National League for the second straight season and MLB would keep the experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base.
All players would report for spring training on March 22, back from the current calendar that calls a voluntary reporting date of Feb. 17 for pitchers, catchers and injured players, and Feb. 22 for others.
Opening day would be pushed back 27 days from its currently scheduled April 1 and the regular season would end Oct. 10 instead of Oct. 3. The postseason would extend into November.
The reasoning for the delay would be to gain time for more vaccinations and better assess the health situation.
Seven teams in each league would make the playoffs, and only the division winner with the best record would receive a bye in the best-of-three first round. The three advancing teams in each league and the one with a bye would advance to the best-of-five Division Series.
GOLF
Reed cruises to five-stroke victory
Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.
Reed closed with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and finishing his ninth PGA Tour title with a birdie on the 18th.
The former Masters champions finished at 14 under.
The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par in a round of 70.
Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Norlander and Viktor Hovland tied for second.
NBA
Virus issue could affect Heat’s Herro
The Miami Heat may have another player missing games for virus-related reasons, after second-year guard Tyler Herro revealed that someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19.
Herro was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Herro learned of the positive test and his potential exposure.
The reason the Heat cited for having Herro on the report is the NBA’s health protocols, which only means it is a virus-related reason and does not suggest that he tested positive.
If Herro cannot play Monday, he’d become the ninth Heat player to miss a game for virus-related reasons.
James Harden
- sat out the Brooklyn Nets’ game Sunday night at Washington, preventing his first matchup with
Russell Westbrook
- since both left Houston. Harden was added to the injury report because of a bruised left thigh. It will be his first game since the Nets acquired him from Houston earlier this month.
- Boston Celtics guard
Marcus Smart
- is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks because of a torn left calf muscle. Smart missed the final 10:28 of Boston’s 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after he was helped off the court following a collision with
Montrezl Harrell
- underneath the basket.
BOBSLEDDING
Humphries-Jones team leads 1-2 U.S. finish
Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones rallied in the second heat to win the women’s World Cup bobsled season finale, a race in which the U.S. grabbed the gold and silver medals in Ingls, Austria.
Humphries and Jones had the fastest time in that second and final heat, moving up from third place and beating teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza by four-hundredths of a second. Humphries and Jones finished in 1 minute, 47.07 seconds; Meyers Taylor and Kwaza crossed the line in 1:47.11.
TENNIS
Stosur falls, Gavrilova advances in returns
Australians Sam Stosur and Daria Gavrilova had contrasting fortunes in their first matches at home after long absences in the first round of the Yarra Valley Tennis Classic at Melbourne (Australia) Park.
Stosur, playing her first competitive match since March and now ranked 112, lost 6-2, 6-0 to 16th-seeded Marie Bouzkova. The 2011 U.S. Open champion took a break from tennis in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of her first child.
Gavrilovawon her first match on home soil since 2019, easing past Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-0. The 26-year-old made a return at WTA level at last year’s French Open after missing a year with injury.
Venus Williams beat Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-3.
Former Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins, a former Virginia standout seeded 13th, defeated Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-3.
ELSEWHERE
- Olympic downhill champion
Sofia Goggia
- will miss the world championships in February after breaking a bone in her right knee on Sunday. The Italian ski federation said Goggia fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, was postponed until Monday because of fog. It was not clear how long Goggia will be out.
— From wire reports