Sports briefs: Moves net RR spot in Truck Series playoffs

My first guess would be something called the crank angle sensor. The crank angle sensor does a lot of things, including directing the spark to the right cylinder at the right time. And we’ve seen bad crank angle sensors in a lot of older Jeeps. They tend to act up when the engine is hot.

It could also be a wiring problem, a bad coil, bad rotor or a bad distributor pickup. But I’d start with a crank angle sensor. That’ll cost you a hundred bucks or so, including installation. But not including your next muffler. Good luck, John.