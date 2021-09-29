Sports briefs: Moves net RR spot in Truck Series playoffs

AUTO RACING
Moves net RR spot in Truck Series playoffs
A swap of Richmond Raceway’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck races next season will net the track a spot in the Truck playoffs.
RR will play host to the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on April 2, a day before the Toyota Owners 400 Cup stop.
The Truck Series will then join the Cup Series in Richmond in August. The second Truck playoff race will be held Aug. 13, with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup event the next day.
Other notable changes to next season’s schedules include the Xfinity Series visiting Portland International Raceway on June 4, the first time a NASCAR series has visited the 1.964-mile road course since the Trucks did in 2000.
The Truck Series will have two new road courses on its schedule: Sonoma Raceway, which hasn’t hosted a race in that series since 1998; and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a longtime Xfinity staple, on July 9.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NLRB says players are employees
College football players and many other athletes are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying that it was created to disguise the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights.
Abruzzo’s memo does not immediately alter the existing dynamic between the schools and their athletes, who can receive scholarships and limited cost of attendance funding in exchange for playing sports. Instead, it is legal advice for the NLRB should a case come to it for a decision.
The NLRB has authority only over private businesses, leaving most major athletic programs outside its purview.
TENNIS
Rogers topples Andreescu in Chicago
Unseeded Shelby Rogers saved 7 of 8 break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic.
The 43rd-ranked Rogers, 28, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at the U.S. Open last month.
Earlier Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic overcame 10 double-faults and some first-set frustration to beat qualifier Maddison Inglis 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.
Bencic will face Tereza Martincova, who eliminated No. 13 seed and French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 7-5.
- Eighth-seeded
Dan Evans
- withstood 13 aces from big-serving
Kevin Anderson
- and beat the two-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6 (11), 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open.
Yulia Putintseva
- reached the Astana Open quarterfinals in her bid to win the first women’s tour event in her home country of Kazakhstan, while third-seeded
Kristina Mladenovic
- lost in the second round in Nur-Sultan. Putintseva beat
Vera Lapko
- 6-4, 6-4 in their second-round match. Mladenovic became the highest-ranked player to be eliminated as she was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 by
Anastasia Potapovaa
- .
Jaqueline Cristian
- upset eighth-seeded
Clara Burel
- 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2.
- Top-ranked
Novak Djokovic
- is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in Indian Wells, Calif. Djokovic joins women’s No. 1
Ash Barty
- in skipping the tournament. It will be played Oct. 4-17. Also out of the event are former winners
Naomi Osaka
- and
Roger Federer
- , who is recovering from knee surgery in August.
BOXING
Pacquiao ends ring career
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is hanging up his gloves. The eight-division world champion and Philippine senator announced his retirement from the ring.
“I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,” the 42-year-old said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. He won 12 world titles and is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight weight classes.
ELSEWHERE
- Forwards
Christian Pulisic
- and
Gio Reyna
- were left off the 27-man U.S. roster for October’s three CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, but midfielder
Weston McKennie
- made the cut after missing the last two games on suspension. The U.S., unbeaten at 1-0-2 three games into the 14-game tournament, will play winless Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, before traveling to Central America to face unbeaten Panama on Oct. 10. The U.S. will close the second round of qualifiers in Columbus, Ohio, against once-beaten Costa Rica on Oct. 13. Pulisic and Reyna were injured in this month’s qualifiers, Pulisic twisting an ankle in Honduras and Reyna tweaking a hamstring in El Salvador. Galaxy forward
Gyasi Zardes
- and D.C. United’s
Paul Arriola
- have taken their place on the roster.
- Five-time Olympic swimming medalist
Klete Keller
- , 39, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison. Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President
Joe Biden
- ‘s Electoral College victory, and brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda.
— From staff and wire reports