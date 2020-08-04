TENNIS
Nadal to pass on U.S. Open amid pandemic
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer‘s men’s record for Grand Slam titles.
The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take,” but added that he would “rather not travel.”
The current No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, already had said she would be missing the U.S. Open. The U.S. Tennis Association’s entry list announcements Tuesday noted that 2019 women’s champion Bianca Andreescu is in the field — at least for now; players can withdraw until the start of play — but made no mention of Nadal.
The professional tennis tours have been on hiatus since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, with play resuming for women on Monday in Palermo, Italy. The first men’s event on the main tour is scheduled to be held later this month.
Nadal’s plan to skip the U.S. Open came shortly after the Madrid Open, scheduled for September, was canceled because of the pandemic.
Qualifier topples No. 2 seed Vondroušová
Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan upset second-seeded Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open. Vondroušová claimed her first career win against a top-20 ranked opponent.
Top-seeded Petra Martić eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck, but fifth-seeded Elise Mertens lost 6-4, 6-1 to qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
GOLF
UVA’s Smyth shares lead in U.S. Women’s Am
Riley Smyth of Virginia and Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest are tied for the lead after the first round of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.
Smith and Kuehn each shot a 4-under 68 on Monday. Tuesday’s second round was postponed until Wednesday because of Hurricane Isaias. After the second round, the field will be cut to 64 players for match play. Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar is tied for 24th with a 73.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers star opts out of 2 years of eligibility
Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman said he will forgo his remaining two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft, opting out of playing this season because of COVID-19 concerns. Bateman is the first prominent player in the Big Ten Conference to declare he’s skipping the 2020 season.
Bateman totaled 111 receptions, 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns over his two years with the Gophers, tying for 12th, eighth and fifth, respectively, in those categories on the program’s career list.
- Big 12 schools agreed Monday night to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered 2020 season continued to fall into place. The Big 12’s university presidents signed off on a 10-game schedule, adjusted to deal with potential disruptions from COVID-19 that lets schools play one nonconference opponent at home.
- The start of Southeastern Conference practices has been pushed back 10 days to Aug. 17. The league announced a new preseason practice schedule on Tuesday after previously announcing that SEC teams would play only league games and pushing the season start back to Sept. 26.
- The Sun Belt Conference will keep its eight-game league schedule and allow its members to play up to four nonconference games this season. The conference’s 10 members had 12 games scheduled against Power Five conference opponents, but with those leagues eliminating almost all of their nonconference games, Sun Belt schools have lots of holes in their schedules.
- TCU coach
Gary Patterson apologized for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings.Patterson’s tweet came a day after
school Chancellor Victor Boschini said the nearly 20-year leader of TCU’s program, who is white, had apologized to him for using the slur during a confrontation with linebacker Dylan Jordan
- , who is African-American, at practice. Patterson, 60, is TCU’s all-time leader in wins, with a record of 172-70.
ELSEWHERE
LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux said she will retire after a 43-season career during which the Tigers finished in the top 10 nationally 31 times. Breaux’s LSU teams have finished as high as second nationally three times and in the top five eight times. LSU gymnasts have combined to win 15 individual national titles and 44 Southeastern Conference titles under Breaux, 67. Co-head coach Jay Clark
- will take over as LSU’s third head gymnastics coach.
- A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card. The International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres. A referee can only issue a red card when certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional.
