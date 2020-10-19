Sports briefs: NASCAR reinstates Larson for next season

AUTO RACING

NASCAR reinstates

Larson for next season

NASCAR said Monday that it has reinstated Cup Series driver Kyle Larson six months after he was suspended from the sport for using a racial slur. He will be eligible to return to competition next season.

“Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country,” NASCAR said.

Larson, previously the driver for the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, was fired by the team and dropped by major sponsors after he said the N-word during a virtual racing event in April. He was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR and swiftly completed a mandated sensitivity training.

NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin have expressed their support for Larson’s full-time return, which could come next season if he secures a ride with a team and its sponsors. On Monday, NASCAR confirmed that Larson is able to sign with a team before the 2021 season.