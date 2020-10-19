Sports briefs: NASCAR reinstates Larson for next season

AUTO RACING
NASCAR reinstates
Larson for next season
NASCAR said Monday that it has reinstated Cup Series driver Kyle Larson six months after he was suspended from the sport for using a racial slur. He will be eligible to return to competition next season.
“Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country,” NASCAR said.
Larson, previously the driver for the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, was fired by the team and dropped by major sponsors after he said the N-word during a virtual racing event in April. He was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR and swiftly completed a mandated sensitivity training.
NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin have expressed their support for Larson’s full-time return, which could come next season if he secures a ride with a team and its sponsors. On Monday, NASCAR confirmed that Larson is able to sign with a team before the 2021 season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Martinez wins starting
quarterback job at Nebraska
Adrian Martinez has turned back a challenge from Luke McCaffrey to win the starting quarterback’s job for Nebraska’s opener at No. 5 Ohio State.
McCaffrey tried to unseat the Cornhuskers’ two-year starter, who struggled with injuries last year and seemed to regress from his fantastic freshman season in 2018.
McCaffrey, brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey and son of former pro receiver Ed McCaffrey, played quarterback and receiver as a freshman last season and quickly became a fan favorite.
Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes
- have been suspended indefinitely from the program after being charged with assault early last month. Fulton and Willekes are redshirt freshmen.
- Purdue coach
Jeff Brohm started feeling abnormally fatigued late last week. By Saturday, the symptoms worsened. Two positive COVID-19 tests Sunday confirmed what Brohm suspected. On Monday, Brohm said he had contracted the virus and would not be on the sideline for Saturday’s season-opener at home against Iowa. Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm
- will replace his older brother and will continue calling plays.
- Kansas coach
Les Miles has resumed in-person coaching duties this week in preparation for Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State. Miles 66, did not make the trip to Morgantown, W.Va. on Saturday for KU’s 38-17 loss to WVU. He passed the head coaching duties to recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Eargle
- after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8.
- No. 22 Marshall has scheduled a Nov. 7 home game against Massachusetts. Three other games for Marshall (4-0, 2-0 Conference USA) were called off this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. UMass, an FBS independent, lost its season opener 41-0 Saturday at Georgia Southern.
- The National Football Foundation’s annual awards dinner in New York on Dec. 8 has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Plans for honoring the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced at a later date.
BASEBALL
Players union
to start Flood Award
The baseball players’ association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.
Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player “who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.”
Flood died in 1997. He was a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who unsuccessfully sued to strike down baseball’s reserve clause, a case he lost at the Supreme Court in a 5-3 vote in 1972. His case helped unite the union behind executive director Marvin Miller, and the reserve clause was struck down by arbitrator Peter Seitz in the Andy Messersmith-Dave McNally grievance in December 1975.
The inaugural Flood award will be announced Thursday.
The Washington Nationals hired Jim Hickey
- as their pitching coach. Hickey, 59, is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development.
Cincinnati Reds general manager Nick Krall has been named director of baseball operations. Krall was promoted to replace Dick Williams, who resigned Oct. 7 to assume a larger role in his family’s development business. Krall will still hold the GM title but now will report directly to owner Bob Castellini.
ELSEWHERE
Steve Johnson upset former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic
- 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the second round of the Cologne (Germany) Championships.
- The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a one-year deal with restricted free agent
Tyson Jost
- . The 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and had 15 assists in 67 games for the Avalanche in 2019-20.
Chris Odoi-Atsem scored his first MLS goal, lifting visiting D.C. United past FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Sunday night. Odoi-Atsem gathered a rebound on the right after keeper Robert Edwards
- ‘ save created the ricochet, scoring in the 78th minute. D.C. United (3-10-6) won for the first time since Sept. 2.
- Toledo basketball coach
Tod Kowalczyk has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school’s athletic department said. Kowalczyk tested positive on Sunday and will self-isolate for 10 days. Associate head coach Jeff Massey
- will oversee the team during his absence.
- East Carolina announced more temporary furloughs and salary reductions for the athletic staff because of the coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs will start Nov. 1.
