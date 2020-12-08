Sports briefs: NASCAR to hold first three 2021 races in Florida

In two categories decided by a players’ vote, Marie Bouzkova received the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, and the 10 members of the WTA Players’ Council shared the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award.

NHL

Players decline changes in CBA

NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer., the source said.

The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.

The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward.