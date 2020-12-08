Sports briefs: NASCAR to hold first three 2021 races in Florida

AUTO RACING
NASCAR to hold first three ’21 races in Florida
NASCAR already has started adjusting the 2021 calendar. The first three races of the season, which begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, all will be held in Florida.
NASCAR shifted the February race scheduled for Fontana, Calif., to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It swapped the Fontana date to make it the second race of the season and follow the Daytona 500 at the same track.
The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally scheduled as the second event of the year was moved into Fontana’s original slot and will be run Feb. 28.
Homestead said its race weekend will have limited spectators. NASCAR said the schedule after Homestead will continue as previously announced with the fourth race of the season.
NBA
Morris agrees to extension with Nuggets
Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.
The deal is fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.
Morris, 25, is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists. He played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State.
TENNIS
Kenin is named WTA’s player of year
Sofia Kenin was named the WTA player of the year award Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.
The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 — Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic — and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4.
In other honors based on voting by international media members, Victoria Azarenka was picked as comeback player of the year, Iga Swiatek was named most improved player, Nadia Podoroska was the newcomer of the year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the doubles team of the year.
Swiatek’s coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, was named coach of the year.
In two categories decided by a players’ vote, Marie Bouzkova received the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, and the 10 members of the WTA Players’ Council shared the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award.
NHL
Players decline changes in CBA
NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer., the source said.
The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.
The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward.
The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs. While a one-time all-Canadian division is expected to solve the problem of cross-border travel, it’s still not immediately clear how the 24 U.S.-based teams will be aligned or how many of the 31 will be able to play in their own arenas.
The NHL Board of Governors must approve any plan, including realignment.
GOLF
Limited fans, views in store for PGA Tour
The PGA Tour plans to start the new year with spectators. There just won’t be many. And the views, while as gorgeous at Kapalua as anywhere, will be limited. That doesn’t set the tone for the rest of the West Coast swing, where three tournaments already have announced there will not be spectators, two of them pro-am events.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the most recent to announce a spectator-free event for Feb. 11-14, though it will carry on with its pro-am of corporate titans, entertainers and athletes.
That follows decisions by The American Express in the California desert, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Sony Open in Honolulu.
As for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a limited number of tickets will be available. The Houston Open had a limit of 2,000 a day in November, making it the first domestic PGA Tour event with spectators. Kapalua isn’t releasing the number of ticket sales, though organizers don’t expect more than 200 or 300 people.
SOCCER
Seattle advances to MLS Cup final
The Seattle Sounders capped one of the more unlikely comebacks in MLS playoff history on Gustav Svensson’s header off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to give Seattle a 3-2 win over visiting Minnesota United on Monday night to advance to the MLS Cup final after winning the Western Conference title for the fourth time in five years.
Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim a spot in the league championship game for the fourth time in five seasons.
Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday. Seattle is just the second team in MLS history to reach the final four times in five seasons, joining D.C. United in the first seasons of the league.
— From wire reports