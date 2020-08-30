Sports briefs: Newgarden edges O'Ward in IndyCar win

AUTO RACING
Newgarden edges O’Ward in IndyCar win
Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season Sunday, holding off rookie Pato O’Ward before a late caution ended the race at World Wide Technology Raceway under the yellow flag in Madison, Ill.
It’s the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 under yellow last Sunday.
In the second of two weekend races at the short oval outside St. Louis, Sato brought out the caution with four laps remaining when he hit the wall. The pace car picked up the field with three laps remaining, and IndyCar did not have enough time to restart the race.
It denied O’Ward a chance to challenge the reigning IndyCar Series champion for the victory. Newgarden, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, won for the 16th time in his career.
Scott Dixon won Saturday in the first race of the Gateway doubleheader and has four victories in nine IndyCar races this season.
Creed claims Truck Series victory
Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus.
Creed’s victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge.
Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Mayer and Stewart Friesen.
The Truck Series next races Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Two races remain in the regular season.
Hamilton captures 89th Formula 1 win
Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher‘s Formula 1 record
The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Hamilton’s fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting 50 back in third.
NFL
Jaguars deal Ngakoue to Vikings
Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.
A source familiar with the trade said the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022.
The source said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. He will now make roughly $13 million in 2020, the source said.
Ngakoue made it clear on several occasions this year that he no longer wanted to play in Jacksonville, even sparring with the team owner’s son on Twitter.
Ngakoue has 37½ sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons.
- The New York Jets’ once seemingly deep running back group is suddenly a bit short-handed. Rookie fourth-rounder
La’Mical Perine
- injured his left ankle during practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and his status was uncertain. Perine, who was drafted out of Florida, was having a solid camp, showing he could be a complement to
Le’Veon Bell
- and
Frank Gore
- in the backfield. Bell and Gore are the only healthy running backs on the team with Perine hurt and
Josh Adams
- still recovering from a hamstring issue.
CYCLING
Alaphilippe seizes yellow jersey
Julian Alaphilippe is back making a splash at the Tour de France and again wearing the yellow jersey. The French star, who helped turn the 2019 edition into a thriller, grabbed the victory on Stage 2 in Nice and took the overall race lead.
A final burst of acceleration enabled Alaphilippe to shake two pursuers and hold off the main pack of riders gaining ground on the finishing straight. Overall, Alaphilippe has a four-second lead over Adam Yates, with Marc Hirschi in third place three seconds further back.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Central Arkansas wins first pandemic game
Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to lift Central Arkansas to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night in Montgomery, Ala., in college football’s first game of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith completed 26 of 49 passes for 283 yards, but threw two interceptions. Kierre Crossley ran 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
- Ohio State University defensive tackle
Haskell Garrett
- was wounded in a shooting in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend, police said. Garrett was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the cheeks. No arrests were announced. The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles.
SOCCER
Owner sells team after racist comments
Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments, Major League Soccer said.
Hansen’s Utah Soccer Holdings includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs.
Both MLS and the NWSL had said they were investigating Hansen after a report Friday in The Athletic quoted former employees and others who said Hansen had made racist statements and used a racial slur. Hansen took a leave of absence amid the investigations.
Shortly after the MLS announcement, Hansen apologized in a written statement. “I recognize that at times I have spoken too quickly, without pausing to consider the feelings or good intentions of others. This is not acceptable and I assume full responsibility for allowing my words to travel unfiltered as to their significance and impact,” he wrote.
— From wire reports