Sports briefs: Pacers make Raptors aide head coach

NBA

Pacers make Raptors aide head coach

Indiana wanted its next coach to take the franchise in a new direction.

The Pacers were seeking someone who could communicate with today’s players, who was open to a new offensive philosophy and who could win some postseason games.

On Tuesday, Kevin Pritchard, Indiana’s president of basketball operations, found his man in Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren.

“Nate is the right coach for us at the right time,” Pritchard said. “He comes from a winning background, has experienced championship success, is innovative and his communication skills along with his positivity are tremendous.”

Terms were not immediately available though several reports said Bjorkgren, 45, agreed to a multiyear deal. He comes to Indiana after spending two seasons as an assistant on Nick Nurse‘s staff in Toronto. There, Bjorkgren helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2018-19 and was part of a team that earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed each of the past two seasons.

