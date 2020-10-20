Sports briefs: Pacers make Raptors aide head coach

NBA
Pacers make Raptors aide head coach
Indiana wanted its next coach to take the franchise in a new direction.
The Pacers were seeking someone who could communicate with today’s players, who was open to a new offensive philosophy and who could win some postseason games.
On Tuesday, Kevin Pritchard, Indiana’s president of basketball operations, found his man in Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren.
“Nate is the right coach for us at the right time,” Pritchard said. “He comes from a winning background, has experienced championship success, is innovative and his communication skills along with his positivity are tremendous.”
Terms were not immediately available though several reports said Bjorkgren, 45, agreed to a multiyear deal. He comes to Indiana after spending two seasons as an assistant on Nick Nurse‘s staff in Toronto. There, Bjorkgren helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2018-19 and was part of a team that earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed each of the past two seasons.
BASEBALL
Ownership panel approves Mets’ sale to Cohen
The proposed purchase of 95% of the New York Mets by an entity of billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has been approved by Major League Baseball’s ownership committee, and final approval is likely to take place in the next month.
Baseball’s executive council will consider the deal next and is expected to forward it for a vote by all major league owners. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families would retain 5% of the team.
CYCLING
Tratnik takes stage; Almeida keeps lead
Jan Tratnik earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 16th leg of the Giro d’Italia in San Daniele del Friuli, and João Almeida held on to the pink jersey. Tratnik, a Slovenian rider with the Bahrain–McLaren team, beat Ben O’Connor by seven seconds at the end of the hilly 142-mile route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. Enrico Battaglin was third, 1:14 behind his Bahrain–McLaren teammate.
Almeida led the group of overall favorites, nearly 13 minutes after Tratnik, and increased his lead slightly after attacking in the final two 1.2 miles. The Portuguese cyclist, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, is 17 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman.
Meanwhile Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria became the latest cyclist to test positive for the coronavirus and be withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia.
- Defending champion
Primoz Roglic
- attacked in the final mile after a difficult climb to win the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Eibar. Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma rider who a few weeks ago lost the Tour de France on the final competitive stage, was never challenged at the line after breaking away from a small group of riders.
Richard Carapaz
- was second and
Dan Martin
- was third.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Penn State’s top rusher could miss season
Penn State said running back Journey Brown, the team’s top rusher in 2019, could miss the season due to an undisclosed medical condition.
Penn State opens its season Saturday at Indiana. The Nittany Lions already took a significant loss this offseason when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons opted out in August.
Brown, a fourth-year junior, had a breakout season last year and emerged from a crowded backfield to become Penn State’s top ballcarrier. He ran for 890 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6.8 yards per carry.
- An unexpected open week would be the perfect opportunity to consider changes following No. 4 Georgia’s ugly loss to Alabama. There was no indication from coach
Kirby Smart
- on Tuesday that a change is coming at quarterback. Asked if
Stetson Bennett
- is still Georgia’s starter, Smart said “Like I have talked about before, I feel great about Stetson.” Bennett threw three interceptions while completing only 18 of 40 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
ELSEWHERE
John Millman
- beat
Fernando Verdasco
- 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev at the Cologne (Germany) Championship. American
Tennys Sandgren
- lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
- The University of Connecticut agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven women, including four members of
Geno Auriemma
- ‘s 2014 women’s basketball coaching staff, after the U.S. Labor Department found they had been underpaid when compared with men in similar positions.
- The Italian swim team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics were put on hold after 10 more athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. World champions
Simona Quadarella
- and
Gabriele Detti
- are among those who contracted COVID-19 at a high-altitude training camp in Livigno, the Italian Swimming Federation said. The training camp, which began Oct. 11 and was supposed to end Nov. 5, was suspended and the team was placed in quarantine.
- The 2021 Empire State Winter Games have been canceled because of safety concerns posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the challenges and uncertainty presented by COVID-19 prevent the organization from appropriately planning, organizing, and producing events safely in more than 30 sports. The events in the 41st edition of the games were originally scheduled for late January in the Lake Placid region of the Adirondack Mountains. Empire State Winter Games executive director
Molly Mayer
- said she still hopes the games can host a virtual or social media event for 2021 participants.
