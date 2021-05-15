Sports briefs: Palaniuk reels in title on James River

FISHING

Palaniuk reels in crown in James River tourney

Brandon Palaniuk had three days to amass the winning total of 53 pounds, 12 ounces, but two memorable hours delivered most of his weight at the Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open on the James River.

After placing 50th on the first day with 13-11, Palaniuk caught the event’s heaviest bag — 22-6 — in the final hour of Day 2 and took over the lead. On Saturday, he tallied 17-11, also in the final hour and surged across the finish line by nearly 3½ pounds.

A five-time Bassmaster Elite Series winner, the pro from Rathdrum, Idaho, notched his first Opens victory and collected a top prize of $52,000.

“I’ve fished the James River five times now in the Northern Opens; this was my fourth final day,” Palaniuk said. “I’ve come close and I’ve been trying to get this monkey off my back for a while and, dang, it feels good.”