Sports briefs: Palaniuk reels in title on James River

FISHING
Palaniuk reels in crown in James River tourney
Brandon Palaniuk had three days to amass the winning total of 53 pounds, 12 ounces, but two memorable hours delivered most of his weight at the Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open on the James River.
After placing 50th on the first day with 13-11, Palaniuk caught the event’s heaviest bag — 22-6 — in the final hour of Day 2 and took over the lead. On Saturday, he tallied 17-11, also in the final hour and surged across the finish line by nearly 3½ pounds.
A five-time Bassmaster Elite Series winner, the pro from Rathdrum, Idaho, notched his first Opens victory and collected a top prize of $52,000.
“I’ve fished the James River five times now in the Northern Opens; this was my fourth final day,” Palaniuk said. “I’ve come close and I’ve been trying to get this monkey off my back for a while and, dang, it feels good.”
Palaniuk spent his tournament in the Chickahominy River, which flows into the James downriver from the takeoff site at Osborne Park & Boat Landing. The first day, he fished natural habitat features, but on the second and third days, he capitalized on a fast-paced opportunity at Walkers Dam, about 22 miles upstream.
Nicholas Bodsford of Richmond placed second with 50-5. The local favorite turned in one of the event’s most consistent performances with daily weights of 16-10, 16-7 and 17-4.
Jeff Queen of Catawba, N.C., finished third with 50-4.
TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal renew rivalry in Italian Open final
Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including Roger Federer — was expiring.
Well, again, not yet.
Djokovic and Nadal won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday.
Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court to beat Tsitsipas 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a rain-delayed quarterfinal that began on Friday.
Then the top-ranked Serb returned a few hours later against local favorite Lorenzo Sonego and wasted a late break and two match points in the second set of a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory in his second match of the day.
In all, Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court.
Nadal kept his time on court to a minimum by ending the surprising clay-court run of big-serving American Reilly Opelka by 6-4, 6-4.
Djokovic and Nadal have met an Open-era record 56 times, with Djokovic leading the series 29-27. Their previous meeting came in last year’s French Open final, where Nadal won in straight sets. It will be the sixth time they meet in the Rome final, with Nadal holding a 3-2 edge.
SOCCER
Indiana, Marshall reach College Cup final
Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute and Indiana advanced to the College Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night in Cary, N.C.
The third-seeded Hoosiers will face Marshall on Monday. The Thundering Herd beat North Carolina 1-0 earlier Friday in the team’s first appearance in the semifinals.
The Hoosiers last won a national title in 2012. They have eight total championships and have been to the College Cup 21 times — most of any program in the tournament’s history.
ELSEWHERE
Candance Parker,
- a former Los Angeles Sparks star, made her Chicago Sky debut Saturday and led the Sky to a 70-56 win over the visiting Washington Mystics. Parker scored 16 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. She was accompanied by
Kahleah Copper
- , who scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
- French cyclist
Victor Lafay
- won the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia in Sanframondi for the first victory of his professional career and
Attila Valter
- kept the pink jersey. Lafay attacked on the steep uphill finish of the 106-mile leg from Foggia to Sanframondi and soloed to victory. Lafay crossed the line 36 seconds ahead of
Francesco Gavazzi.Nikias Arndt
- was third, a second further back. Valter finished safely in the peloton to remain 11 seconds ahead of
Remco Evenepoel
- overall, and 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal.
— From staff and wire reports