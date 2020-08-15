Sports briefs: Pelicans dismiss Gentry

NBA
Pelicans dismiss Gentry
The New Orleans Pelicans fired coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
The Pelicans went 30-42 this season, finishing with just two victories in their final eight games despite the presence of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram in the lineup until the club was eliminated from playoff contention with two games to play.
Gentry went 175-225 since his hiring by former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps after the club fired Monte Williams following the 2014-15 season, when Anthony Davis was the face of the franchise.
NFL
Packers sign Clark to extension
Green Bay’s Kenny Clark says he has always wanted to prove the value of nose tackles as complete players.
Now the Packers have given him a contract that showcases that.
The Packers said Saturday they signed Clark, 24, to a contract extension without disclosing the length or terms of the deal. Clark’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed an ESPN report that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA agreed to terms on a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.
Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year.
- Atlanta police said former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker
Chip Banks
- is in serious condition following a shooting. Atlanta police spokeswoman
Marla Rooker
- said officers found three men with apparent gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Atlanta just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. One of the victims,
Charles Pharms Jr.,
- was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. Banks and the third man were alert and transported to a hospital. Banks, 60, was in serious condition, according to Rooker.
TENNIS
Bencic passes on U.S. Open
Belinda Bencic became the latest top tennis player to pull out of the U.S. Open, meaning three of the four female semifinalists in 2019 will not be at the Grand Slam tournament this year.
Bencic wrote on social media on Saturday that she “made the difficult decision to skip the U.S. swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month.”
The Italian Open, a clay-court tuneup for the French Open, begins Sept. 14, the day after the U.S. Open ends in New York.
Bencic, a 23-year-old from Switzerland, is ranked No. 8, so five of WTA’s the top eight players have said they won’t play at Flushing Meadows amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They include No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Bianca Andreescu — the reigning champion — and No. 7 Kiki Bertens.
Among the men who said they won’t play at the U.S. Open: 2019 champion Rafael Nadal, five-time champion Roger Federer (who is sidelined for the rest of this season after two operations on his right knee), 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, Fabio Fognini, Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios.
Brady ousts Gauff in straight sets
Jennifer Brady reached the first WTA final of her career by using a power-based game to beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brady, 25, will face Jil Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland, in Sunday’s title match.
Neither finalist has dropped a set at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.
Teichmann reached the third final of her career — and first on a hard court — by eliminating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2.
Halep, Mertens reach Prague Open final
Top-seeded Simona Halep and third-seeded Elise Mertens won their semifinals in straight sets to advance to the title match at the Prague Open.
Second-ranked Halep edged past Irina-Camelia Begu in an all-Romanian semifinal. Halep won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach her second final this year.
Halep is one win away from her 21st WTA title and second this year after she triumphed at the Dubai Championships in February.
The 23rd-ranked Mertens defeated 69th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova 7-5, 7-6 (4) to reach her first final of the season. The Belgian was 3-0 down in the tiebreaker before staging a rally that she completed by converting her first match point when Pliskova’s return hit the net.
COLLEGES
Nine Sooners test positive for COVID-19
Nine Oklahoma football players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a break in preseason camp.
Coach Lincoln Riley said on Aug. 8 that the Sooners were temporarily pausing preseason practices because of schedule changes.
- A group of Ohio State football players’ parents Saturday joined parents of players at Iowa in calling for the Big Ten to overturn its decision not to play this fall because of the pandemic. The Football Parents at Ohio State posted on social media a letter to Big Ten commissioner K
evin Warren
- , calling for the reinstatement of the 10-game schedule the conference unveiled six days before it postponed football until spring. The letter also asked for the release of all medical data and information the Big Ten used to make its decision, a meeting with Warren for senior players and their parents, and to permit athletes who want to play to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver. The parents of Iowa players sent a similar letter Friday.
- The NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas has pushed its fall sports competitions to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference is made up of 11 schools spread throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
— From wire reports