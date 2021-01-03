Sports briefs: Penguins give Marino six-year extension

HOCKEY
Penguins give Marino six-year extension
The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.
The team signed Marino, 23, to a six-year contract extension on Sunday that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.
The deal caps a rapid rise for Marino, who was acquired from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating. Marino is the sixth rookie defenseman in team history to register 20 assists.
The contract starts immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season.
Canucks get provincial approval for games
The Vancouver Canucks received provincial approval Sunday to play in British Columbia this season.
British Columbia Premier John Horgan said he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL’s return-to-play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.
British Columbia is the second province to approve NHL games, following Alberta.
The NHL season is set to resume Jan. 13, with the seven Canadian team playing in one division so they don’t have to cross into the United States for games.
- The Chicago Blackhawks and forward
Dylan Strome
- agreed to a two-year contract extension. Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit. Strome, 23, had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season.
John Farinacci
- scored twice,
Spencer Knight
- made 16 saves and the United States beat Slovakia 5-2 on Saturday night in the world junior championship quarterfinals in Edmonton, Alberta. The Americans will face Finland in the semifinals Monday night. Defending champion Canada will play Russia in the other semifinal. In the other quarterfinals, Finland beat Sweden 3-2 on a late goal, Canada topped the Czech Republic 3-0, and Russia beat Germany 2-1. Knight extended the United States’ shutout streak to a tournament-record 218 minutes, 53 seconds before
Matej Kaslik
- broke through with 1:28 left in the second period to cut it to 3-1.
BOXING
Garcia wins WBC lightweight title
Ryan Garcia says he had never been knocked down before when an early blow sent the rising star to the canvas in his biggest test yet against Luke Campbell.
The 22-year-old Californian had an impressive response, staggering Campbell (20-4) with a body blow to win a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night in Dallas.
Garcia was in control when his left hand crushed Campbell’s right side and sent the English fighter to one knee at 1:58 of the seventh. Campbell couldn’t get up, giving the undefeated Garcia his 18th knockout in 21 fights.
Campbell had lost two previous title fights after winning a gold medal at his home Olympics in London in 2012.
It was the fifth straight knockout for Garcia since what his camp considered a disappointing majority decision over Carlos Morales in 2018.
BASEBALL
Marlins sign Detwiler to one-year deal
Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed an $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.
The Marlins also signed veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.
Detwiler, 34, pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.
ELSEWHERE
- Northern Illinois fired men’s basketball coach
Mark Montgomery
- after a 1-7 start. Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month. Associate head coach
Lamar Chapman
- will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
- Shortly after winning the first women’s World Cup slalom of 2021 on Sunday in Zagreb, Croatia,
Petra Vlhova
- kneeled with her face down, torn between relief and disbelief. The Slovakian skier’s win came five days after her four-year joint winning streak with
Mikaela Shiffrin
- ended. In tough conditions due to fog and rain, the overall leader from Slovakia beat
Katharina Liensberger
- of Austria by five-hundredths of a second. Shiffrin was 0.27 behind in fourth, forced to wait for her 100th career World Cup podium, a milestone reached by only four female skiers in the 54-year history of the sport.
— From wire reports