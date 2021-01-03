Sports briefs: Penguins give Marino six-year extension

BOXING

Garcia wins WBC lightweight title

Ryan Garcia says he had never been knocked down before when an early blow sent the rising star to the canvas in his biggest test yet against Luke Campbell.

The 22-year-old Californian had an impressive response, staggering Campbell (20-4) with a body blow to win a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night in Dallas.

Garcia was in control when his left hand crushed Campbell’s right side and sent the English fighter to one knee at 1:58 of the seventh. Campbell couldn’t get up, giving the undefeated Garcia his 18th knockout in 21 fights.

Campbell had lost two previous title fights after winning a gold medal at his home Olympics in London in 2012.

It was the fifth straight knockout for Garcia since what his camp considered a disappointing majority decision over Carlos Morales in 2018.

BASEBALL

Marlins sign Detwiler to one-year deal