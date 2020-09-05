Sports briefs: Peters wins stage; Yates holds overall lead

Mr. Gaines died Saturday at 80 of cancer, his family said. He also contracted COVID-19, The Detroit News reported.

A star guard in high school, the Detroit native was an all-state selection in 1959 and went on to star at LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee. He was a member of the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1967 and also played briefly for the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association before turning to coaching.

Mr. Gaines began coaching as a part-time assistant under Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy in 1973 and took over when Vitale stepped down after the 1976-77 season.

Mr. Gaines compiled a 47-10 record in two seasons at Detroit-Mercy before taking the job at San Diego State in 1979, becoming the first African American Division I head coach in the state. His 20 victories in the 1981-82 season marked the first time the program had reached that plateau since joining Division I for the 1970-71 season.