Sports briefs: Peters wins stage; Yates holds overall lead

CYCLING
Peters wins stage; Yates keeps overall lead
On a day of mixed feelings for the home nation, rookie Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot’s love-hate relationship with cycling’s marquee event continued.
Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away Saturday in the early stages of the 87.5-mile stage featuring three punishing ascents to the town of Loudenvielle, where he soloed to the biggest win of his career.
Pinot went into this race edition dreaming of ending a 35-year drought for France but lost contact with the main contenders 25.5 miles from the finish. He dropped to 30th overall, 18 minutes and 56 seconds behind race leader Adam Yates.
With his hopes of triumphing on the Champs-Elysees effectively ended for another year, Pinot, 30, suggested he might never race the Tour again with the ambition of winning it.
“I could not pedal, that’s the way it is,” said Pinot. “I want to apologize to my teammates and all my supporters because it’s a huge disappointment. It might be a turning point in my career..”
Pinot has been hit by bad luck at the prestigious three-week races. A third-place finisher at the 2014 Tour, he has only finished the race once since then. He skipped it two years ago to focus on the Giro d’Italia, where he was forced to abandon because of pneumonia while fighting for the title.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who wore the race leader’s yellow jersey for three days earlier in the race, also had a tough day and dropped to 26th overall. Unlike Pinot, Alaphilippe had no ambition in the general classification.
With Pinot out of contention, French hopes of producing a homegrown Tour winner for the first time since five-time champion Bernard Hinault last won it in 1985 rest upon Guillaume Martin and Romain Bardet, who respectively trail Yates by nine and 11 seconds.
Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic, crossed the finish line 6 minutes, 40 seconds after Peters.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ex-coach, Globetrotter Smokey Gaines dies
David “Smokey” Gaines, the former Harlem Globetrotters and ABA player who coached at Detroit-Mercy and San Diego State, has died. He was 80.
Mr. Gaines died Saturday at 80 of cancer, his family said. He also contracted COVID-19, The Detroit News reported.
A star guard in high school, the Detroit native was an all-state selection in 1959 and went on to star at LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee. He was a member of the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1967 and also played briefly for the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association before turning to coaching.
Mr. Gaines began coaching as a part-time assistant under Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy in 1973 and took over when Vitale stepped down after the 1976-77 season.
Mr. Gaines compiled a 47-10 record in two seasons at Detroit-Mercy before taking the job at San Diego State in 1979, becoming the first African American Division I head coach in the state. His 20 victories in the 1981-82 season marked the first time the program had reached that plateau since joining Division I for the 1970-71 season.
In 1984-85, the Aztecs went 23-8, 11-5 in the Western Athletic Conference, won the conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament, and Jr. Gaines was named conference coach of the year. In eight seasons with the Aztecs, he compiled a record of 112-117.
RUNNING
Kenyan sets women’s half-marathon mark
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya set a world record in the women’s-only race in the half-marathon, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 34 seconds in Prague.
Jepchirchir, 26, broke away from a small field of runners after about 20 minutes and was cruising at the 16.5-lap course in the Czech capital’s Letna Park on Saturday morning.
The previous record of 1:06:11 was set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia in 2018 at the world half-marathon championships in Valencia, Spain.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Vols hampered with 44 players sidelined
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said he had to turn a scheduled scrimmage into a regular practice Saturday because 44 players could not practice.
Pruitt says those players hadn’t been at the last three or four practices, and the Vols were left with only 30 offensive players. That forced coaches to focus on two groups in situational work.
Of the 44 Volunteers who did not practice, Pruitt said seven or eight of those are active COVID-19 cases. Three players are dealing with injuries or surgeries. Pruitt said 27 or 28 are in quarantine.
— From wire reports